Two staff members are in isolation and 11 students and staff members in quarantine because of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Fountain branch of an online public high school program, a school official said Tuesday.
The first person tested positive last Wednesday and the second the next day, resulting in one of two cohorts at the school at 733 Dale St. in Fountain being quarantined, said Jill Toussaint, chief academic officer for GOAL High School. Schools use cohorts — groups of students, and sometimes teachers or staff that stay together throughout the school — to try to minimize exposure.
The positive staffers’ cohort has moved exclusively to online learning. The school has been sanitized, and the school’s other cohort continues to have access to the school, Toussaint said.
Students at the online public school typically only show up in person when they need extra help or tutoring.
The bulk of learning is typically done online, she added.
GOAL has locations throughout the state, including in Colorado Springs, Denver, and the northern, central, and western parts of the state.