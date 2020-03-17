Coronavirus numbers, deaths grow in Colorado; testing deemed 'not necessary' for mild symptoms

Colorado saw its second coronavirus fatality and 23 new cases Tuesday as El Paso County health officials determined testing suspected patients with mild symptoms was "not necessary" for "taking care of our community."

The new presumptive positive cases, including one connected to a long-term care facility in Larimer County, brought the state total to 183, representatives of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

The state's second coronavirus death was a Weld County man in his 70s, a Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment statement said. Health officials said his case was connected to an earlier identified positive case.

“Protecting our high-risk populations from COVID-19 is imperative,” said Mark Wallace, executive director of the Weld County health department. “We are strongly suggesting people practice social distancing in order to prevent future COVID-19 deaths and protect our workforce. Every single reduction in the number of contacts you have per day will have a significant impact on the virus’s spread.”

In El Paso County, where an 83-year-old woman with the disease died Friday, public health officials encouraged self-isolation for those with mild symptoms rather than immediate testing.

"So long as symptoms are mild, it's perfectly appropriate to take care of themselves at home," said Kimberly Pattison, an epidemiologist and community disease program manager for El Paso County Public Health.

Doctors can still choose to test for the virus. But "testing isn't going to necessarily change what the recommendations will be in terms of how symptoms and illness are treated," she said.

Testing should be prioritized for severe cases and those who are in contact with an older or less healthy population, such as workers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Pattison added.

Those who think they might have the virus but have mild symptoms should stay isolated and limit contact with others, even household members, for 10 days, Pattison said. Additionally, when the person's fever ends, they must remain in isolation for 72 hours after that.

If a child has mild symptoms, the family should isolate between 7 and 10 days after the onset of symptoms and for an additional 72 hours without a fever, a Children's Hospital spokeswoman said.

Those who have more severe symptoms, who are older, and/or who have other health conditions should contact their health care provider if they suspect the virus. Those who experience worsening symptoms and/or shortness of breath should "absolutely" contact their health providers, she said.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy echoed El Paso County health officials who said people with mild respiratory symptoms shouldn't use up valuable testing spots, but had different recommendations for isolation.

"Our recommendation for individuals who have respiratory symptoms is to follow the recommendations we have for isolation and stay home for 7 days," she said. "Also make sure that your fever is gone for at least 72 hours and that your symptoms are improving."

Pattison urged those in self-isolation to have items like groceries and prescriptions delivered whenever possible. And realize that even if seeing a health care provider for a potential case of coronavirus, testing likely won't take place at the doctor's office.

"Most primary care providers can't collect" samples, she said. Patients likely would leave with an order to visit a testing site such as UCHealth's drive-up site near Memorial Park.

Monday, the UCHealth site saw 216 people, hospital spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. Tuesday, the number decreased to 181.

The state department opened another drive-up testing site in Telluride Tuesday, and plans on opening another in Gunnison and along the western slope this week, Herlihy said in a news conference. Western communities such as Eagle and Pitkin counties have been referenced to as "hot spots" for the virus by health officials in the past week.

"We are prioritizing certain testing at our state public health lab to really help us understand where transmission is occurring in the state and how much transmission is occurring," Herlihy said.

The state's health department launched a new website Tuesday dedicated to virus analytics.

"Our number one priority is to be accurate," Herlihy said, adding that updates to the website data will lag one day behind reported cases.

The number of cases reported on the site will include those from the state lab and the commercial private labs that have assisted in testing, including LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, Herlihy said. With a testing capacity of 250 samples a day, the state's lab has relied heavily on commercial partners to assist in testing.

"Our state public health laboratory is not a commercial laboratory and so it doesn't have the the equipment and the the staff to do the volume of testing that we expect to happen at a commercial laboratory," Herlihy said.

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow on Tuesday night became the latest member of Colorado's congressional delegation to quarantine himself following contact with someone who who could have exposed him to the new coronavirus.

Crow, an Aurora Democrat, was alerted by Tri-County Health Department that he interacted with a state resident on March 11 who tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced he had gone into quarantine after possible exposure to the virus in a constituent meeting at his office in Washington, D.C., on March 11.

"While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department," Gardner said.

Health officials on Tuesday also sought to quell fears of medical supply shortages, saying that the state department is "working closely with the federal government to get more supplies."

"Obviously, this is a challenging situation," Herlihy said. "It's unlike other disasters or situations where we have crises in that there are needs for these resources across the country right now, not just here in Colorado."

She added that the state department is hoping to receive resources from the Strategic National Stockpile, a national repository of medical supplies.

Virus-related concerns in the Pikes Peak region weren't just medical. Business and employment worries were on many people's minds Tuesday, the first day of Gov. Jared Polis' 30-day halt to dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and temporary closure of gyms, theaters and casinos.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported unemployment claims surging to 6,800 Tuesday from 400 on March 7. The unprecedented traffic is slowing down processing times for applications, according a news release.

The department is encouraging workers who have seen their hours cut back to seek part-time jobs in delivery, transportation, grocery stores and businesses in other fields that are hiring.

Attorney General Phil Weiser on Monday warned businesses that do not provide promised refunds for coronavirus-canceled activities that his office will investigate.

“Businesses can act responsibly by providing refunds or credits to consumers who will not be able to use their services, whether hotel reservations, airline travel or other areas where accommodations can be made,” Weiser said. “As for any businesses that promise refunds or credits and fail to deliver on such promises, we will quickly investigate any such conduct and be ready to take action to protect consumers.”

Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this report.