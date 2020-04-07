Ask Tara Owens if she's a home-school mom, and she'll tell you she's not — never has been, never will be.
But then coronavirus turned the world, and her world, topsy-turvy.
Now all parents are home-school parents.
Owens, who works full-time, admits she's shed a few tears over the sudden pandemic-caused twists in life that led to her and her husband working remotely, staggering their shifts so they can manage the care and education of their 5-year-old daughter, who had been attending kindergarten.
"I've never had the aspiration to be a home-school mom, and the reality is that my little one is showing her reaction to a terrible situation the only way she knows how: becoming more stubborn," said Owens, a former journalist who now runs a ministry. "It's becoming a battle of wills when I didn't even want to be doing this in the first place."
Owens, of Colorado Springs, said she's encountered colleagues encouraging others in the field of ministry to further develop their spiritual lives during these trying times.
"I'm like, 'Can you shut up?' " she said with a laugh. "That's the thing — even with the support of a great school, this is just not my strength. There's so much pressure to pivot internally in a way I've never had to before.
"I commend people who love homeschooling and want to home-school, but this experience is not enchanting," Owens said.
With all 17 Pikes Peak area public school districts having shifted to distance learning through the end of the month at the direction of Gov. Jared Polis — and possibly through the end of the school year — coronavirus has become a great equalizer, putting parents who already home-schooled and their classroom-dependent peers in the same boat.
Alex Inman, the Colorado Springs-based president of educational consulting firm Educational Collaborators, said educational services offered in remote fashion to students varies widely.
Some schools were technologically equipped before the pandemic, with learning management systems such as Schoology and Google Classroom already in place and tablets that went home with students nightly. Students at such schools fare the best right now, Inman said.
Schools that weren't so prepared are scrambling to deploy laptops to students in need, assemble worksheet packets or develop content that can be delivered digitally.
Serving younger students and students with special needs who aren't independent in their learning is an even tougher task, Inman said -- and even more so for parents, who must supervise their children's learning while attempting to work or manage a household.
"There's already a lot of stress at home, maybe a reduction in hours, concerns if they'll continue to have a job, maybe they've lost their job," he said. "Teaching is not an easy job. To thrust so much of this onto parents, with their inexperience, while they're dealing with significant stressors is, in some cases, insurmountable."
Inman offered tips foir parents attempting to serve their children's education needs during the pandemic:
- Prioritize emotional well-being over learning. "A student who is emotionally or physically unhealthy is less likely to meet their potential in learning," Inman said. "If you feel anxious about this and you're stressing your kid, you're going backward, not forward."
- If your child's school is providing content, do what they're asking. This will help ensure your child does not fall behind the class when in-person schooling resumes, Inman said. Then, fill in with appropriate free resources such as Khan Academy, IXL and ABC Mouse, he advised.
- Don't limit your child's learning to core academics. "This is a pretty remarkable time to give your kids an opportunity to work on long-term projects," which encourage the development of executive functioning and metacognitive skills that schools often struggle to foster, Inman said. "The freedom of scheduling and the ability to work on projects that don't have to exist in 40 or 90 blocks is a luxury that your traditional student may not have experienced."
- Give yourself some grace. Many of the proposed daily home-learning schedules sent out by schools that Inman has seen are simply unrealistic, he said. While having some sort of structure is important, even if it's just a time learning begins and ends every day, "I just think that looks different for every family," he said.
And Owens says she's hoping to spread a message she herself needs to hear: Not wanting to home-school "doesn't make us bad moms."
"It's okay to not be cut out for this and to do it mediocre," she said. "I think as parents, we need to be saying that to each other instead of, 'Here are 86 home-school resources your can use.' I don't have time to sort through them. It's Easter. We're going to paint some eggs."