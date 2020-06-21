During the Coronavirus pandemic, some experts warn seniors may be more vulnerable to scams because they feel more isolated.
The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) is warning that crooks often strike during times where seniors may be more vulnerable, like during a health crisis or after the death of a loved one. The department is working to raise awareness about the issue as part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is recognized during the month of June.
In a news release, DORA said, “Heightened isolation and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic have created a perfect storm for senior financial exploitation.”
There are ways you can help. Even if you can’t visit loved ones in person, the department suggests keeping in touch with older family members, friends and neighbors. Make sure to let them know that scammers are exploiting the pandemic.
There are several scams you should watch for, like scam calls from fraudsters claiming to work for federal agencies, employment scams, fake COVID-19 test kits, federal stimulus check scams and numerous others.
I have been hearing about an increase in scams since the pandemic started. If you would like to report possible senior financial exploitation, call the state’s Division of Securities at 303-894-2320.
This month, several local agencies are also sharing ways to help prevent abuse and neglect among seniors. The El Paso County Department of Human Services, Silver Key and the Pikes Peak Elder Abuse Coalition are teaming up to help spread the message.
In 2019, there were about 3,800 reports of physical, emotional, and financial abuse of elders to the El Paso County Adult Protective Services.
Advocates say you should watch for signs of abuse or neglect when visiting an older person at home or in a care facility, including trouble sleeping, depression or confusion, unexplained weight loss, acting agitated or violent, withdrawn, unexplained bruises, burns or scars, bed sores and other conditions.
You can report suspected abuse and neglect to your local law enforcement. You can also report it to El Paso County Human Services at 444-5755.
If you are a senior looking for resources in our community, you can always reach out to the local non-profit organization Silver Key Senior Services. They offer several services, including Meals on Wheels. You can reach Silver Key at 884-2300.
This week you can also get legal advice for family matters. Family Law Day is planned for Friday, June 26 online at www.JusticeCenterCOS.org/familylawday. It is being held virtually this year and is put on by the 4th Judicial District, the Access to Justice Committee for the 4th Judicial District, the Justice Center, the Family Law Section of the El Paso County Bar Association, and Colorado Legal Services.
You can get free legal advice and information on topics like divorce, custody matters, and other family cases.
For all legal advice, the Justice Center is holding their next free call-in clinic this Wednesday, June 24 from 7 to 9 pm. Call 473-6212 to get brief legal advice from volunteer attorneys.