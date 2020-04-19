This blog is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SUNDAY
-The number of reported cases in the state rose to 9,730 on Sunday. Deaths increased by 11 for a total of 422. See more of the latest number here.
-In the wake of the coronavirus being detected in Wuhan, China, in December and since spreading worldwide, racial profiling of Asian nationals and Asian-Americans has been reported nationwide and in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
-Over the past several years, about 135 Coloradans died from heart disease in an average week, while even more—roughly 150—died from cancer. But deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Colorado hit similar numbers during the past two weeks, making it one of the leading causes of death for all Coloradans for two weeks in a row. Read more here.
-Now that many more seniors are homebound because of the virus, several organizations are making extra efforts to deliver food, gifts and words of encouragement to the elderly. Read more about those efforts here.
-A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 descended on Denver's state Capitol Sunday, protesting stay-at-home advisories and shutdowns of non-essential businesses, orders issued by Gov. Jared Polis within the last month. Read the story here.
- El Paso and Teller counties added no new coronavirus deaths for the second consecutive day on Sunday, reinforcing optimism the region could be “flattening the curve” on new infections. Read more of the latest here.
-Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies, closing borders and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such profitable drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl. Read more.
-Multiple groups are organizing protests in Denver against Colorado's stay-at-home order, which Democratic Gov. Jared Polis issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
SATURDAY ROUNDUP
- UCHealth and El Paso County Public Health have expanded testing guidelines at its drive-through tent located at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Testing will be provided to anyone experiencing fever, cough, or shortness of breath within the last 3-5 days. More information here.
The age group with the most cases in Colo. are 50-59 years at 18.11% followed by 40-49 years at 16.45%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1%.
- Eagle County has requested an exemption from parts of Colorado's statewide stay-at-home order. It's the first time the state has received such a request during the coronavirus pandemic according to Colorado Public Radio.
- Air Force Academy graduates 967 in tempered ceremony. Read more here.
- Coronavirus: What's next according to lawmakers, industry leaders and officials? Read more here.
- The county with the most amount of COVID-19 cases in the state is Denver at 1,723 followed by Arapahoe at 1,498. El Paso County has 721 cases.
- For the first time since at least 1975, Colorado had more than 900 deaths in a single week, according to Colorado Public Radio.
- Coronavirus in Colorado: No new deaths reported in El Paso County Saturday. Full story here.
- The number of Coloradans hospitalized from COVID-19 fell today for the fourth consecutive day, although there was an increase of 20 deaths from Friday to Saturday.
- Colo. has 9,433 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. That puts the state in the top third on the list of states with the most U.S. coronavirus cases.
- According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now 732,197 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 38,664 deaths.
- What is the state of the state with the coronavirus? Full story here.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/17 and does not reflect cases since then):
-9,433 cases
-1,797 hospitalized
-56 counties
-44,606 people tested
-411 deaths
-107 outbreaks
- The age group with the most cases in Colo. are 50-59 years at 18.16% followed by 40-49 years at 16.51%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 0.99%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- The restrictions in Denver's stay-at-home order are expected to be slowly modified and won't be lifted all at once on April 26, when Gov. Polis is expected to end it, according to Colorado Public Radio. City officials met this week and indicated social distancing measures will stay in place longer than the overarching order.
- What's next? Lawmakers, industry leaders and officials give their best guess. Full story here.
- The county with the most COVID-19 cases is Denver at 1,636 followed by Arapahoe at 1,419. El Paso County has 708 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- Gov. Jared Polis posted on Twitter Saturday that his stay-at-home order is not likely to be extended beyond April 26.
- What are people doing to cope with the shutdown? Read A 'gnarly' trip.
- Air Force Academy graduation: Celebration for cadets tempered by coronavirus, tragedy. Full story here.
- A group of Coloradans are planning to attend a "ReOpen Colorado" rally on Sunday in downtown Denver to protest the restrictive ‘stay-at-home’ order. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he expects an announcement from Polis next week on when retail stores across Colorado may be allowed to reopen, adding it could be as soon as April 27. Suthers does not expect bars and restaurants to be allowed to open at the same time as retail stores, he told the Colorado Springs City Council in a Friday afternoon briefing.
When the governor announces the phased approach to reopening everyday activities, the city is likely to start allowing some employees who had been working from home to return to city facilities, he said. All returning city employees will be required to wear masks on the job, he said.
"We are going to begin a very slow gradual phase-in process of our own," Suthers said.
- Gov. Polis: New executive order requires workers to wear masks, National Guard deployed for testing. Full story here.
- Friday, the governor refuted a statement made by the state's incident commander Thursday saying that the state wouldn't open until it had the capacity to make everyone safe.
"That's not true ..." Polis said. "If any state, if any country, were to wait until we could keep everybody safe we would have to be closed forever."
He added that the social distancing measures over the next few months will help Coloradans live with the virus around "in a sustainable way."
- Colorado receives 100 ventilators from national stockpile. Read more here
FRIDAY ROUNDUP
- Colorado receives 100 ventilators from national stockpile. Read more here.
- Celebration for cadets tempered by coronavirus, tragedy. Full story here.
- The percentage of cases by sex are: female-52.48% (deaths 39.39%); male-47.04% (deaths 60.10%); unknown-0.48% (deaths 0.51%).
- Friday Gov. Jared Polis made several announcements:
Long-term care facilities are now required to create a detailed isolation plan and submit it to CDPHE for review by May 1.
Gov. Polis signed Executive Order D 2020 039, which orders workers at critical businesses to wear non-medical face coverings while at work and wear gloves (if gloves are provided by an employer) when in contact with customers or goods.
The Governor also announced the first round of grants from the COVID Relief Fund. Help Colorado Now has received $21 million in grant applications and will be disbursing $4.8 million during the first round of grants to 206 organizations from 62 of 64 Colorado counties.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/16 and does not reflect cases since then):
-9,047 cases
-1,755 hospitalized
-57 counties
-43,307 people tested
-391 deaths
-100 outbreaks
- Colorado Department of Corrections strengthens policies to prevent COVID-19 spread. Full story here.
- Colorado opens COVID-19 'symptom tracker' to collect data
- Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders. Full story here.
- VIDEO | Using 3D printers in Colorado Springs to fight COVID-19. Watch.
- LIST | Colorado Springs-area eateries, breweries and distilleries with to-go food, drinks and booze. Read more here.
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.10% followed by 40-49 years at 16.36%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1%. Check back here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- Colorado will accept unemployment claims *starting Monday* from gig workers, independents, COVID-19 affected people and others under CARES Act. Apply here.
- Bonfires, smoking in city parks banned indefinitely in Colorado Springs as firefighters focus on COVID-19 response. Read more here.
- The county with the most cases in the state is Denver at 1,549 followed by Arapahoe at 1,342. El Paso County has 689 cases. Check back here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- The University of Colorado Boulder is developing a "SickStick" test according to a report from Colorado Public Radio.
Early in the immune response to a pathogen, the body produces smoke signals that show up in saliva within hours of exposure. Scientists at CU think they’ve found a way to detect those signals and are working to develop a test for COVID-19.
It’s called the SickStick and it would allow for broader testing which could prevent sick people from spreading the virus without knowing it. The only problem is the test won’t be ready for 6-8 months — and even that timeline is ambitious.
- Colorado health agency releases full data on nonhospital health care COVID-19 outbreaks. Full story here.
- Bonfires, smoking in city parks and open spaces, and fireworks aren't allowed in Colorado Springs for the foreseeable future, under new restrictions set Friday by the city's Fire Department in hopes of preserving critical resources for the fight against the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has launched a survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even if the person experiencing symptoms is unable or does not need to get a test. Data collected may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in a given area or region. Take the survey here.
- Colorado's unemployment rate surged in March to 4.5%, the highest in nearly five years, as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the state. The rate is likely to move even higher in coming months. Read more here.
- Among the guidelines President Donald Trump laid out Thursday for reopening the country as it battles the coronavirus pandemic was allowing movie theaters to reopen as soon as May 1. One local movie theater owner doesn’t envision opening his doors anytime soon. Read more here.
- The U.S. Thunderbirds Air Force squadron will fly over a number of Colorado cities Saturday to show appreciation for the state's health care workers. The fighter jets' itinerary will take them along the Front Range, from Pueblo to Greeley. The precision team did a similar flyover above its home city of Las Vegas last weekend. Read more here.
- Broncos superstar Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
-About 200 Fort Carson soldiers from the 627th Hospital Center will be returning to the Colorado Springs post Thursday night after spending the past three weeks in Washington state building a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients. Read more here.
- Zoom bomber shuts down El Paso County Public Health address. Full story here.
-High school seniors in Colorado would be able to take the SAT college admission test during a school day in the fall semester for free, under an agreement the Colorado Department of Education is pursuing with the College Board, the organization that administers the test. Read more here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court canceled all jury trials in the state until June 1, citing the threat from the novel coronavirus. Read more here.
-Many more Colorado Springs residents will have access to coronavirus testing Friday when a new drive-thru site opens up and the federally sponsored site near Memorial Park starts accepting all symptomatic patients. Read more here.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.