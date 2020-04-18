PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region

More than 400 Coloradans have died of the novel coronavirus in Colorado, the state reported Saturday, but the number of reported deaths each day in El Paso County appears to be tapering off.

No new deaths were reported Saturday by El Paso County in the state Department of Public Health and Environment's daily data update. The number of positive cases for the area had risen by 13 to 721 Saturday, out of the state's cumulative 9,433.

In the past week, there have been 16 more deaths, raising the total since the outbreak began in early March to 49. But there's been fewer each day, except for Thursday when there was a spike to five. One death was reported Friday.

The state department announces totals based on what Colorado's counties are reporting, health officials have said, and what can appear as "spikes" in the daily counts can also be older information being added.

For several weeks after the coronavirus was first detected in Colorado, El Paso County led the state in deaths, until dropping to fourth. Saturday, the county remained at fourth in coronavirus deaths, behind Denver, Arapahoe and Weld counties, the state's data show.

Last week, Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County's public health deputy medical director, said daily hospitalizations dropped from 12 on March 31 to three on April 5. The number of daily positive cases also dropped from 33 on April 2 to 12 on April 6, he said.

County public health officials have said the daily decrease in new cases and deaths could mean a plateau in the virus' spread.

More than 90% of Colorado's hospitals also recently began releasing information about discharged or transferred patients. According to the state's data, 230 Coloradans have been discharged or transferred to lower level care since Friday afternoon.

But even amid a slowdown, Colorado's overall positive coronavirus cases continue to rise. Some officials have voiced concerns about a second wave of the pandemic if the state reopens too quickly. Elected state officials have said the next week will be critical in planning what social distancing measures will still be needed if the state's stay-home-order which had been extended to April 26 is lifted that day.

"As we reopen our state, things are going to look differently than they did before," Gov. Jared Polis said at a Wednesday news conference. "We need to really implement and enshrine some of these social distancing measures in the way we live, the way we do business, the way we work, the way we play, for a matter of months."