With schools in the Colorado Springs area closed for the next two weeks due to the coronavirus threat, districts are stepping up to ensure local children still eat well.
Here's a roundup of where you can obtain free food for your kids.
This regional map provides locations and times in all area districts. Meals may be picked up from whichever location is most convenient, regardless of district of attendance.
- Colorado Springs District 11 will provide one bagged meal per day for children 0-18 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- Doherty High School
4515 Barnes Road
- Russell Middle School
3825 Montebello Drive West
- Mitchell High School
1205 Potter Drive
- Swigert Middle School
4220 E Pikes Peak Avenue
- The Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus
612 E Yampa Street
- North Middle School
612 E Yampa St
- Mann Middle School
1001 E Van Buren Street
- Coronado High School
1590 W Fillmore Street
- West Elementary School
25 N 20th Street
- Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs will provide all students under age 18 with a free "brunch bag" this week, Mach 16-19. Pick-up times vary by site but are in the lunch time frame. One bag per student, per day. Students do not need to pick up from the school they attend; parental presence isn't require to receive a bag.
- Eagleview Middle School
1325 Vindicator Drive
- Timberview Middle School
8680 Scarborough Drive
- Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School
1810 Northgate Blvd.
- Pioneer Elementary School
3663 Woodland Hills Drive
- High Plains Elementary School
2248 Vintage Drive
- Frontier Elementary School
3755 Meadow Ridge Drive
- Fountain Fort Carson District 8 will provide free cold breakfast and lunch at two sites for children under 18 Monday through Friday of this week and next (March 16-20 and 23-27), from 10:30-11:30 a.m. You can find more information here.
- Aragon Elementary
211 S. Main Street, Fountain
- Mountainside Elementary
5506 Harr Ave., Fort Carson
- Harrison School District 2 is offering two meals per day in one bag for all children 0-18. The following are the district's sites.
- Centennial Elementary School
1860 South Chelton Road
- Fox Meadow Middle School
1450 Cheyenne Meadows Road
- Sierra High School
2250 Jet Wing Drive
- Manitou Springs District 14 is pointing website visitors to the regional map, on which the following district sites are listed.
- Manitou Springs High School
401 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs
- Ute Pass Elementary School
9230 Chipita Park Road, Cascade
- Widefield School District 3 will provide one grab-and-go meal per child per day March 17-27, weekends excluded. Each bag will contain breakfast and lunch. This is a drive-through service, and meals are not meant to be consumed on site, according to the district's website. You can find more information here. Locations are as follows.
Watson Junior High
136 Fontaine Boulevard (front entrance)
Sproul Junior High
235 Sumac Drive (front entrance)
Janitell Junior High
7635 Fountain Mesa Rd., Fountain (behind school)
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 is pointing website visitors to the regional map.