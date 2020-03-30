Papiertüte mit Pausenbrot und ein roter Apfel
(Photo by Sonja Rachbauer, iStock)

With schools in the Colorado Springs area closed through mid-April due to the coronavirus pandemic, districts are stepping up to ensure local children still eat well.

Here's a roundup of where you can obtain free food for your kids.

This regional map provides locations and times in all area districts. Meals may be picked up from whichever location is most convenient, regardless of district of attendance.

- Colorado Springs District 11 will provide one bagged meal per day for children 0-18 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Doherty High School
    4515 Barnes Road

  • Russell Middle School
    3825 Montebello Drive West

  • Mitchell High School
    1205 Potter Drive

  • Swigert Middle School
    4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

  • The Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus
    612 E. Yampa St.

  • North Middle School
    612 E. Yampa St.

  • Mann Middle School
    1001 E. Van Buren St.

  • Coronado High School
    1590 W. Fillmore St.

  • West Elementary School
    25 N. 20th St.

- Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs will provide all students under age 18 with a free "brunch bag". Pick-up times have been extended to 10-11:30 a.m. One bag per student, per day. Students do not need to pick up from the school they attend; parental presence isn't require to receive a bag.

  • Eagleview Middle School
    1325 Vindicator Drive
  • Timberview Middle School
    8680 Scarborough Drive
  • Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School
    1810 Northgate Blvd.
  • Pioneer Elementary School
    3663 Woodland Hills Drive
  • High Plains Elementary School
    2248 Vintage Drive
  • Frontier Elementary School
    3755 Meadow Ridge Drive        

- Harrison School District 2 is offering two meals per day in one bag for all children 0-18. The following are the district's sites.

  • Centennial Elementary School
    1860 South Chelton Road
         
  • Fox Meadow Middle School
    1450 Cheyenne Meadows Road
         
  • Sierra High School
    2250 Jet Wing Drive
  • Stratton Meadows Elementary
    610 Brookshire Avenue
  • Stratmoor Hills Elementary
    200 Loomis Avenue
  • Turman Elementary
    3245 Springnite Drive

- Manitou Springs District 14 is pointing website visitors to the regional map, on which the following district sites are listed.

  • Manitou Springs High School
    401 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs

  • Ute Pass Elementary School
    9230 Chipita Park Road, Cascade

- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 is pointing website visitors to the regional map.

- Falcon School District 49 is providing meals at three campuses from 11-11:45 a.m. for children ages 1-18. Though students don't have to attend a D-49 school, they do need to be present to pick up the meal. The locations are:

  • Evans International Elementary School
    1675 Winnebago Road
  • Falcon Elementary School of Technology
    12050 Falcon Highway
  • Odyssey Elementary School
    6275 Bridlespur Avenue

- Woodland Park School District RE-2 advises those in need of family support or meals to contact the Community Partnership Family Resource Center at (719) 686-0705 or www.cpteller.org.

- Pueblo County School District 70 offers lunch and breakfast meals from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Any student under 19 will receive a free meal, while adults can purchase a bag for $3 (two meals will be served on Thursday; adult meal cost is $6 that day). Locations are:

  • Avondale Elementary
    213 US-50 Business, Avondale

  • Vineland Middle School
    1132 36th Lane, Pueblo

  • Pleasant View Middle School
    23600 Everett Road, Pueblo

  • Liberty Point Middle School
    484 S. Maher Drive, Pueblo

  • Desert Sage Elementary School
    935 S. Palomar Drive

  • Beulah Heights Elementary School
    2670 Delphinium St., Pueblo

  • Rye Elementary School
    8120 CO-165, Rye

  • Craver Middle School
    4850 Crow Cutoff Road, Colorado City

