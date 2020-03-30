With schools in the Colorado Springs area closed through mid-April due to the coronavirus pandemic, districts are stepping up to ensure local children still eat well.
Here's a roundup of where you can obtain free food for your kids.
This regional map provides locations and times in all area districts. Meals may be picked up from whichever location is most convenient, regardless of district of attendance.
- Colorado Springs District 11 will provide one bagged meal per day for children 0-18 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- Doherty High School
4515 Barnes Road
- Russell Middle School
3825 Montebello Drive West
- Mitchell High School
1205 Potter Drive
- Swigert Middle School
4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
- The Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus
612 E. Yampa St.
- North Middle School
612 E. Yampa St.
- Mann Middle School
1001 E. Van Buren St.
- Coronado High School
1590 W. Fillmore St.
- West Elementary School
25 N. 20th St.
- Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs will provide all students under age 18 with a free "brunch bag". Pick-up times have been extended to 10-11:30 a.m. One bag per student, per day. Students do not need to pick up from the school they attend; parental presence isn't require to receive a bag.
- Eagleview Middle School
1325 Vindicator Drive
- Timberview Middle School
8680 Scarborough Drive
- Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School
1810 Northgate Blvd.
- Pioneer Elementary School
3663 Woodland Hills Drive
- High Plains Elementary School
2248 Vintage Drive
- Frontier Elementary School
3755 Meadow Ridge Drive
- Harrison School District 2 is offering two meals per day in one bag for all children 0-18. The following are the district's sites.
- Centennial Elementary School
1860 South Chelton Road
- Fox Meadow Middle School
1450 Cheyenne Meadows Road
- Sierra High School
2250 Jet Wing Drive
- Stratton Meadows Elementary
610 Brookshire Avenue
- Stratmoor Hills Elementary
200 Loomis Avenue
- Turman Elementary
3245 Springnite Drive
- Manitou Springs District 14 is pointing website visitors to the regional map, on which the following district sites are listed.
- Manitou Springs High School
401 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs
- Ute Pass Elementary School
9230 Chipita Park Road, Cascade
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 is pointing website visitors to the regional map.
- Falcon School District 49 is providing meals at three campuses from 11-11:45 a.m. for children ages 1-18. Though students don't have to attend a D-49 school, they do need to be present to pick up the meal. The locations are:
- Evans International Elementary School
1675 Winnebago Road
- Falcon Elementary School of Technology
12050 Falcon Highway
- Odyssey Elementary School
6275 Bridlespur Avenue
- Woodland Park School District RE-2 advises those in need of family support or meals to contact the Community Partnership Family Resource Center at (719) 686-0705 or www.cpteller.org.
- Pueblo County School District 70 offers lunch and breakfast meals from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Any student under 19 will receive a free meal, while adults can purchase a bag for $3 (two meals will be served on Thursday; adult meal cost is $6 that day). Locations are:
- Avondale Elementary
213 US-50 Business, Avondale
- Vineland Middle School
1132 36th Lane, Pueblo
- Pleasant View Middle School
23600 Everett Road, Pueblo
- Liberty Point Middle School
484 S. Maher Drive, Pueblo
- Desert Sage Elementary School
935 S. Palomar Drive
- Beulah Heights Elementary School
2670 Delphinium St., Pueblo
- Rye Elementary School
8120 CO-165, Rye
- Craver Middle School
4850 Crow Cutoff Road, Colorado City