Coloradans will continue to die from the coronavirus virus in May, June and July, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday, but the state will have the capacity to treat those who fall ill and give those who can be saved a fighting chance.
That grim, but arguably somewhat optimistic outlook, was delivered during a media briefing at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, one of two sites being turned into an alternative care center for a potential surge in coronavirus patients.
"I hope and I wish — and the optimistic side of me thinks there's a chance — this facility won't need to be used," Polis said, adding the more Coloradans stay at home, the fewer hospital beds will be needed.
As of Friday afternoon, 250 Coloradans had died of the virus and more than 6,500 others had tested positive for the disease, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Of the deaths, 33 were in El Paso County.
A second death was reported in Teller County but public health officials could not be reached Friday evening for details.
El Paso County hospitals were caring for 49 coronavirus positive patients Friday, a relatively small number, Mayor John Suthers told Colorado Springs' City Council. He did not say how many hospitalized patients were awaiting test results.
"The hospitals feel pretty good about their circumstance at this point in time," Suthers said.
In other news Friday:
• Polis pointed Coloradans to stayathomeco.colorado.gov in an effort to make the stay-at-home order more bearable. The website, run by the state, offers links to free wellness, education and entertainment resources.
• First-time claims for unemployment benefits in both El Paso and Teller counties more than tripled in the last week of March from the previous week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. Read more here.
• Two businesses in Colorado Springs have been given written warnings for ignoring the governor's order to close: World Golf & Sand Creek Golf Course and an appliance store on Garden of the Gods Road, Mayor John Suthers said Friday. He did not mention the appliance store's name.
• A news release from the National Park Service said Friday that the Piñon Flats Campground at the Great Sand Dunes will be closed indefinitely, instead of until May 1, when it was originally slotted to reopen. Read more here.
The Gazette's Mary Shinn and Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.