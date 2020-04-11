An Aurora assisted living/memory care facility, where most of the residents and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, is among the increasing nonhospital outbreaks in Colorado, officials reported Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Juniper Village of Aurora had all residents and staff tested and found that 33 out of 46 residents and 16 of its 25 staff were positive for COVID-19. As of Saturday, there had been eight deaths at the facility, five of which have been confirmed as due to COVID-19, with the other three considered probable, state health officials said.

CDPHE and Tri-County Health began investigating the facility on March 27, and a team from the CDPHE's Health Facilities Division conducted an on-site visit on April 2 after receiving a complaint about the facilities' infection prevention practices.

The facility is one of at least 67 across the state where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred as of Saturday. In El Paso County, there have been at least eight nonhospital facilities with outbreaks.

The outbreaks are being monitored as the state continues to track new cases, which rose to 6,893 on Saturday. Nearly one in five — 1,376 — are hospitalized, and 274 deaths have been attributed to the disease. El Paso County, which had led the state previously, is fourth with 35 deaths.

According to the state health department's data, 143 of those who have died of COVID-19 in Colorado have been 80 years old or older. Though the 80-plus population has one of the lowest rates of contracting the virus, the state's data shows it has the highest death rate.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said in a statement issued Saturday that “we know that the populations in these facilities are among the most vulnerable and are at highest risk of severe illness from this virus. The department is doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible regarding reported outbreaks to keep people safe while protecting patient privacy.

"We continue to be aggressive in our recommendations to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.”

Nonhospital health care facilities include nursing homes, assisted living and long-term living facilities, rehab centers and senior living centers.

The state health department does not provide names or locations or those facilities; Colorado Politics and other media outlets have been asking for regular updates. In addition, some county public health departments have reported facilities that have yet to show up on the CDPHE list.

The CDPHE announced Saturday it would begin releasing more details on outbreaks at those facilities, including name, number of confirmed positive cases among staff and residents and total confirmed deaths. That will begin on Wednesday.

The Gazette's Liz Henderson contributed to this report.