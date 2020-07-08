This blog for Wednesday, July 8 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 8):
- 35,116 confirmed cases, including 2,751 in El Paso County
- 5,820 hospitalized
- 367,724 people tested
- 1,704 deaths among cases, including 109 in El Paso County
- 1,544 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 384 outbreaks
- The average age for people testing positive for COVID-19 in Colorado has dropped to 32, according to KRDO.
- Four months, 3 million confirmed infections and over 130,000 deaths into the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Americans confronted with a resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites in the summer heat or are getting turned away. Others are going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis. Read more here.
- The first 4th Judicial District jury trial in more than three months was held yesterday in the El Paso County Courthouse. The one-day trial was held amid strict Covid-19 restrictions, including social distancing for jurors and with all parties (attorneys and jurors) wearing face masks.
- Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old company that dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, the latest major clothing seller to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Blake Shelton is the latest giant country star to bring his music to the big screen. Along with pop star Gwen Stefani and country singer Trace Adkins, Shelton will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights series coming to drive-in and outdoor theaters across the country beginning July 25. The show also will feature interviews with the artists. Read more here.
- A new round of COVID-19 testing is planned at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility. Read more here.
- Churches holding indoor services have become a hot spot for COVID-19 outbreaks, and in Colorado, a weeklong Bible conference prompted a cease-and-desist order from the Attorney General for violating public health orders. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump launched an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic but for political reasons. Read more here.
TUESDAY
- There are now 2,994,776 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 131,626 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 7):
- 34,664 confirmed cases, including 2,685 in El Paso County
- 5,741 hospitalized
- 362,145 people tested
- 1,696 deaths among cases, including 109 in El Paso County
- 1,542 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 371 outbreaks
- Coronavirus death toll predicted to be 208,000 by November 1, according to MSNBC.
- A COVID-19 vaccine is in the works. Will people get the vaccination right away, never or after awhile? Residents in the Pikes Peak region speak out. Read more here.
- The average number of people testing positive for COVID-19 daily in El Paso County is rising and has exceeded the highs set in April and May. Read more here.
- In June, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center distributed thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment and 1,742 vials of antiviral drug remdesivir. Read more here.
- Black and Hispanic Coloradans have been disproportionately impacted by the deadly pandemic. The rate of new cases for Black Denver residents began to decline recently, nearing the rate for white Denver County residents. But the rate of new cases among Denver’s Hispanic community has remained about three times the rate among whites. Read more here.
- El Paso County school districts' state funding was $3.3 billion less than expected as state revenue shrank due to shutdown businesses and restricting people from normal activity for months because of the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- El Paso County will resume jury trials after nearly four months — but plans could change rapidly if COVID-19 numbers begin to rise. Read more here.
- Fort Carson will deploy 50 medical troops to San Antonio to help battle coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Peterson Air Force Base Youth Center is to reopen Tuesday, a day after the facility closed for a cleaning when two children and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- The annual street breakfast that helps kick off the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been canceled due to concerns of spreading COVID-19. Read more here.
- The Manitou Incline has been shut down for nearly four months since the start of the pandemic and will not reopen anytime soon. Read more here.
- Air Force's opening football opponent, Duquesne, plans to be ready for scheduled Sept. 5 kickoff. Read more here.
