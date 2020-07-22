This blog for Wednesday, July 22 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.,
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- There are now 3,967,917 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 143,147 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado Springs-area teachers protest school reopening plans over fears that it cannot be done safely. Full story here.
- The state could force El Paso County to tighten restrictions if there isn't a massive decline in coronavirus cases soon. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 22):
-41,698 cases, including 3,786 in El Paso County
-462,275 people tested
-1,771 deaths among cases, including 122 in El Paso County
-1,643 deaths due to COVID-19
-446 outbreaks
- El Paso County is among 15 Colorado counties at risk of losing coronavirus variances. Read more here.
- Citing numerous safety and health concerns from staff, teachers, parents, and students, the Pueblo District 70 Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to start the school year remotely, officials said in a news release. Read more here.
- Last call for alcohol will be much earlier for the next 30 days. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that alcohol can't be served by bars and restaurants after 10 p.m. during that period. He also discouraged house parties with large gatherings. Read more here.
- COVID-19 has sickened at least 24 inmates at Colorado State Penitentiary near Cañon City, in the latest outbreak to hit the state prison system. Read more here.
- Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Hunger Free Colorado are calling on Colorado’s senators to include additional food assistance, namely an increase in existing benefits to families, in future COVID-19-related legislation. Read more here.
- Representatives from five pharmaceutical companies told a congressional panel on Tuesday that they would not sacrifice safety for the sake of speed in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, even if the Trump Administration were to loosen science-based safeguards. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the U.S. before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five months. Read more here.
- Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department said Tuesday as it announced criminal charges. Read more here.
- A new poll finds the pandemic is having different effects on Americans’ economic well-being. For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time — particularly among Hispanic, Black and younger Americans. Others, most notably college-educated and older Americans, have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation’s economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments. Read more here.
TUESDAY
- Coronavirus outbreak hits Colorado State Penitentiary, sickening at least 24 inmates. Full story here.
- There are now 3,897,465 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 141,992 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 21):
-41,059 cases, including 3,686 in El Paso County
-454,290 people tested
-1,763 deaths among cases, including 122 in El Paso County
-1,643 deaths due to COVID-19
-435 outbreaks
- Women's clothier folds in downtown Colorado Springs, but sushi restaurant to follow. More here.
- Ten new employees, federally funded through the CARES Act, are now hosing down public spaces in our local parks to kill COVID-19 lingering on handrails and benches. Read more here.
- Manitou Springs City Council approved a public health order Monday requiring all residents and visitors to wear face masks in public areas where 6-foot social distancing measures cannot be met. Read more here.
- Teachers in Academy School District 20 are pushing back on a plan to get students back into the classroom this fall. Some teachers have started a petition asking the district for a virtual re-opening in the fall. Read more here.
- The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs will officially open its doors July 30 after a coronavirus pandemic-related delay. Read more here.
- Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre will hold it's first show in nearly five months, but only from a safe and mask-wearing distance. Read more here.
- Colorado Trail could see record numbers even though 2020 threatens thru-hike plans elsewhere. Read more here.
- The Mountain West has indefinitely postponed its football media days scheduled for next week. The event had already been pushed from its annual in-person format to a virtual gathering, now it may not happen at all as college football scrambles to plan a season amid COVID-19. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.