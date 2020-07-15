This blog for Wednesday, July 15 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- Walmart will require customers to wear masks July 20. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 15):
- 38,155 cases, including 3,216 in El Paso County
- 413,187 people tested
- 414 outbreaks
- 1,744 deaths among cases, including 118 in El Paso County
- 1,601 deaths due to COVID-19
- 5,950 hospitalized
- Colorado's ski industry has used the summer to roll out its usual early-bird deals. But in a very new reality, seller and buyer cannot say what the purchase will grant them come winter, if anything. Read more here.
- Tougher restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses could be coming to El Paso County, health officials warned Tuesday, citing coronavirus cases spiking and hospitals filling in a reversal if favorable conditions that allowed some operations to open more fully under a state-approved waiver. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Polis ridicules people who don’t wear masks tweeting, "You’re a selfish bastard." Read more here.
- Manitou Springs City Council will move forward with the mask mandate as an emergency resolution to the town's coronavirus pandemic response. Read more here.
- High school juniors and seniors across Colorado will be able to take the SAT and PSAT college entrance exam at no charge in the fall, after the coronavirus pandemic prevented school-day exams from being administered in the spring, as normally scheduled. Read more here.
- Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
TUESDAY
- Health officials call on residents to mask up as El Paso County hospitalizations rise. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 14):
- 37,686 cases, including 3,224 in El Paso County
- 406,967 people tested
- 403 outbreaks
- 1,738 deaths among cases, including 118 in El Paso County
- 1,594 deaths due to COVID-19
- 252 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)
- 126 currently hospitalized (under investigation)
- There are now 3,397,069 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 136,117 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry told The Gazette that the Board of Trustees could vote next Tuesday "to close all trails and trailheads in the Town due to COVID-19 health concerns," as the item was listed in an agenda memo. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment - Two employees at the Colorado Springs Airport tested positive for COVID-19, according to the El Paso County Health Department, the cases were reported Thursday. Read more here.
- A top member of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday that “none of us lie” to the public, an accusation President Donald Trump had retweeted, and that while kids need to be back in school as Trump insists, “we have to get the virus under control.” Adm. Brett Giroir's comment came a day after Trump shared a Twitter post from a former game show host who, without evidence, accused government medical experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others, of “lying.” Read more here.
- Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global fears about a resurgence of the pandemic. Read more here.
