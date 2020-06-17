This blog for Wednesday, June 17 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- Bronco Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19. Read all about it.
- There are now 2,161,593 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 117,709 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- People of different ages may experience COVID-19 differently, according to the Pew Research Center.
From how they work and attend school, to the ways they connect with others, to how they worship.
Here are findings from Pew Research Center surveys about how Americans across the age spectrum have experienced the pandemic:
1. Older Americans are the most likely to see the outbreak as a major threat to their health and the least likely to see it as a threat to their personal financial situation.
2. Job disruption during the COVID-19 shutdown is most common among adults younger than 50.
3. Majorities of adults under 50 say the internet has been essential to them during the coronavirus outbreak, compared with about a third of those 65 and older.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 17):
- 29,673 cases, including 2,001 in El Paso County
- 5,294 hospitalized
- 259,546 people tested
- 1,631 deaths among cases, 113 in El Paso County
- 1,402 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- Boulder County has had 108 residents test positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. The majority of the new cases are among College-age people living in the Hill neighborhood, according to Boulder County Public Health.
Some of the people newly infected report recent out-of-state travel as well as attending large gatherings in Boulder.
- The City of Fountain public utilities will resume service disconnections related to non-payment. Gov. Jared Polis had previously issued an order prohibiting utilities service disconnections, but a revised order did not extend this prohibition.
- Coronavirus and economic hardships aren't necessarily next-door neighbors in Colorado, according to an analysis this week by the Common Sense Institute think tank. Read more here.
- El Paso County sees declining coronavirus cases. Read all about it.
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is to receive $13.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to solve problem of inmates 'popping locks' at jail. More here.
- There are nearly 8.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world as of Wednesday, with more than 444,000 deaths. The U.S. leads confirmed cases with more than 1.3 million, and deaths with nearly 117,000, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Beijing reported a slight increase in new coronavirus cases Wednesday as it fights a new outbreak with strict measures aimed at reducing human contact and the chances of a new wave of infections across the country. Read more here.
TUESDAY
- Researchers have discovered antibodies in the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients that provide powerful protection against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease, when tested in animals and human cell cultures, according to Science Daily.
- There are now 2,134,521 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 116,833 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 16):
- 29,442 cases, including 1,960 in El Paso County
- 5,272 hospitalized
- 254,020 people tested
- 1,617 deaths among cases, 106 in El Paso County
- 1,373 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- 28 states now seeing surges in coronavirus cases after reopening, according to MSNBC.
- Now that Gov. Jared Polis has issued new guidance for gyms and swimming pools to reopen to limited capacities in Colorado, returning to a regular workout routine in these spaces looks much different than it did before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The times, they are wonky. And it’s causing many of us to do more nighttime dream weaving than usual. Read more here.
- U.S. retail sales jumped by a record 17.7% from April to May, with spending partially rebounding after the coronavirus had shut down businesses, flattened the economy and paralyzed consumers during the previous two months. Read more here.
- There are 1,056,492 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally as of Tuesday morning, with 437,412 deaths. The U.S. leads diagnoses with more than 2.1 million, and deaths with more than 116,00, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
