This blog for Wednesday, July 29 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- Coronavirus outbreak advisory for southern Colorado rafting, zipline company issued. Full story here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 29):
-45,796 cases, including 4,327 in El Paso County
-516,502 people tested
-1,822 deaths among cases, including 130 in El Paso County
-1,688 deaths due to COVID-19
-473 outbreaks
- Denver Public Schools will hold classes remotely at least through Oct. 16, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. Read more here.
- Colorado's seven-day average of coronavirus cases hit an all-time high Sunday, besting the previous peak in late April, by more than 50 cases. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis addressed questions around recent news reports about a large event in Weld County during his weekly update on the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- GOP lawmakers propose diverting public education dollars directly to parents whose children cannot attend public schools full time due to the virus, either because the children are at risk or the local school district won’t hold in-person classes. Read more here.
- The Trump Administration is asking Congress for extra funding to speed-up the census. Experts worry that speeding up the timetable would lead to an inaccurate head count. Read more here.
- Defensive tackle Kyle Peko became the first Broncos player to opt out of this season due to concerns about COVID-19, a source confirmed Tuesday morning. Read more here.
- Major League Baseball suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies will remain idled by the coronavirus pandemic until Friday. Read more here.
- John Elway defined "success" in 2020 — the year football will be played during a pandemic. Read more here.
TUESDAY
- There are now 4,349,324 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 149,234 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Polis' briefing on state's coronavirus efforts. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 28):
-45,314 cases, including 4,265 in El Paso County
-509,012 people tested
-1,807 deaths among cases, including 127 in El Paso County
-1,679 deaths due to COVID-19
-463 outbreaks
- Colorado's seven-day average of coronavirus cases hit an all-time high on Sunday, besting the previous peak, seen in late April, by more than 50. Read more here.
- El Paso County reached the deadline Monday for reducing the spread of the coronavirus or facing new limits on large gatherings in restaurants, gyms and other venues. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday issued four executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic that extend previous ones tied to child care, marriage licenses, state regulations and unaffiliated candidate petitions. Read more here.
- A grab-and-go lunch, face masks for students and employees, staggered school schedules and small-group cohorts that students will stay in all day to minimize switching classrooms are among Academy School District 20’s return-to-school plans amidst the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Denver Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- A Colorado rodeo and concert ended without official intervention after the landowner learned of the event’s unexpectedly large size. Read more here.
- A new coronavirus aid package is teetering in Congress ahead of looming deadlines. White House officials agreed Monday to launch negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Unemployment assistance, eviction protections and other relief for millions of Americans are at stake. Read more here.
- The Promenade Shops at Briargate is giving you and your family another chance to sing along to the classic soundtrack og "Grease" from inside your vehicle. “Pop Up Pictures on the Promenade: Carpool Cinema” will show the film Thursday. Read more here.
