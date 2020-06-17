Alyssa Brunette affixes an out of service sign on a slot machine shut off to meet social-distancing requirements as workers prepare for the reopening of Monarch Casino and Resort after a three-month closure because of the spread of the new coronavirus Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Black Hawk, Colo. Casinos in Black Hawk, nearby Central City and Cripple Creek have been granted approval from the state to open on a limited basis as coronavirus cases diminish in Colorado.