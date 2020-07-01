This blog for Wednesday, July 1 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- 46,853 U.S. coronavirus cases reported today, the highest single-day increase in new cases, according to CNN.
- 37 states have seen a rise in coronavirus cases in the past week, according to CNN.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 1):
- 33,029 confirmed cases, including 2,431 in El Paso County
- 5,513 hospitalized
- 330,359 people tested
- 1,697 deaths among cases, including 120 in El Paso County
- 1,520 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 362 outbreaks
- Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado health officials outlined criteria that will allow counties where the coronavirus is controlled to transition to the stepped-down "protect our neighbors" phase — where they'll remain until the is a vaccine or cure — as early as next week. Read more here.
- Bars and nightclubs will not be allowed to operate in Colorado in July, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday, reversing a mid-June decision allowing them to re-open with modifications, and citing the advice of governors in Texas and Arizona, states struggling with a coronavirus resurgence. Read more here.
- Most of Colorado's more than two dozen commercial hot springs began hosting customers again in June after Gov. Jared Polis released his "safer at home and in the vast, great outdoors" order. Terms of soaking have changed — as have promises of rejuvenation. Read more here.
- There have now been more than 10.5 million cases of coronavirus diagnosed worldwide, with nearly 512,000 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths, with 2.6 million confirmed cases and nearly 127,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections. Read more here.
TUESDAY
- There are now 2,612,259 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 126,512 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- LIVE UPDATES | Polis briefing Coloradans on state's coronavirus response.
- Fort Carson plans Black Hawk flyover of Colorado Springs on Fourth of July evening. Residents are encouraged to enjoy fireworks from home to limit the spread of coronavirus. Read more here.
- The annual Labor Day Lift Off will occur this year, not as a mass gathering near downtown Colorado Springs, but as a community-wide event that allows residents to watch from their homes. Read more here.
- Santa's Workshop, a North Pole-themed attraction in Cascade, has been told to close after the state classified it as an amusement park in a variance approved Monday, the business stated in a Monday evening Facebook post. Read more here.
- There have been 10.4 million cases of coronavirus diagnosed worldwide, with nearly 510,000 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths with nearly 2.7 million and 129,544, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Pikes Peak Library District libraries will reopen Wednesday for the first time in 15 weeks with limited capacity and protective health guidelines, including requiring masks be worn upon entrance. Read more here.
- Public school districts now have two options for providing federal coronavirus relief funding to private schools that operate within their geographic boundaries, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently announced. Read more here.
- In a post on his Instagram account, Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond made references both to the coronavirus pandemic and social equality as his reasoning for choosing not to play in 2020. Read more here.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended an executive order allowing food trucks to operate at Colorado rest areas to support truckers.
