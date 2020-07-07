This blog for is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- A COVID-19 vaccine is in the works. Will people get the vaccination right away, never or after awhile? Residents in the Pikes Peak region speak out. Read more here.
- The average number of people testing positive for COVID-19 daily in El Paso County is rising and has exceeded the highs set in April and May. Read more here.
- In June, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center distributed thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment and 1,742 vials of antiviral drug remdesivir. Read more here.
- Black and Hispanic Coloradans have been disproportionately impacted by the deadly pandemic. The rate of new cases for Black Denver residents began to decline recently, nearing the rate for white Denver County residents. But the rate of new cases among Denver’s Hispanic community has remained about three times the rate among whites. Read more here.
- El Paso County school districts' state funding was $3.3 billion less than expected as state revenue shrank due to shutdown businesses and restricting people from normal activity for months because of the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- El Paso County will resume jury trials after nearly four months — but plans could change rapidly if COVID-19 numbers begin to rise. Read more here.
- Fort Carson will deploy 50 medical troops to San Antonio to help battle coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Peterson Air Force Base Youth Center is to reopen Tuesday, a day after the facility closed for a cleaning when two children and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- The annual street breakfast that helps kick off the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been canceled due to concerns of spreading COVID-19. Read more here.
- The Manitou Incline has been shut down for nearly four months since the start of the pandemic and will not reopen anytime soon. Read more here.
- Air Force's opening football opponent, Duquesne, plans to be ready for scheduled Sept. 5 kickoff. Read more here.
MONDAY
El Paso County Public Health reported the 14-day average number of cases in the county reached about 38 positive COVID-19 cases Sunday after rising since about June 14. Read more here.
- Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump helped clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid, among them five former administration officials whose work potentially violates Trump's own ethics policy, according to a report. The lobbyists identified Monday by the watchdog group Public Citizen either worked in the Trump executive branch, served on his campaign, were part of the committee that raised money for inaugural festivities or were part of his presidential transition. Many are donors to Trump’s campaigns, and some are prolific fundraisers for his reelection.
- Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41. Cordero died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.
