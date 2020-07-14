This blog for Tuesday, July 14 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.,
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- There are now 3,397,069 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 136,117 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry told The Gazette that the Board of Trustees could vote next Tuesday "to close all trails and trailheads in the Town due to COVID-19 health concerns," as the item was listed in an agenda memo. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment - Two employees at the Colorado Springs Airport tested positive for COVID-19, according to the El Paso County Health Department, the cases were reported Thursday. Read more here.
- A top member of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday that “none of us lie” to the public, an accusation President Donald Trump had retweeted, and that while kids need to be back in school as Trump insists, “we have to get the virus under control.” Adm. Brett Giroir's comment came a day after Trump shared a Twitter post from a former game show host who, without evidence, accused government medical experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others, of “lying.” Read more here.
- Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global fears about a resurgence of the pandemic. Read more here.
MONDAY
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 13):
- 37,242 cases, including 3,181 in El Paso County
- 5,941 hospitalized
- 401,942 people tested
- 399 outbreaks
- 1,727 deaths among cases, including 117 deaths in El Paso County
- 1,589 deaths due to COVID-19
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports Colorado's total cases of COVID-19 were up by 322 from Saturday, according to the latest data released Sunday by the CDPHE. Read more here.
- A round of coronavirus testing implemented last week at Colorado correctional facilities found dozens of infected inmates and a handful of staff members with the virus. Read more here.
- El Paso County School District 49 announced Monday that all students and staff will be required to wear masks during some activities in the building and on buses for the upcoming school year to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- UPDATE | Colorado Springs City Council delays decision on mask mandate. Full story here.
- Despite a COVID-19-related closure and the potential for big fines, some hikers continue to ignore orders to stay off of Colorado's iconic Manitou Incline trail. Read more here.
- A group of protesters gathered outside Colorado Springs City Hall on Monday to oppose a potential mask ordinance being discussed by City Council. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs city leaders are considering requiring that masks be worn in public in hopes of slowing the worsening COVID-19 pandemic and averting tighter restrictions or renewed shutdowns of local businesses. Read more here.
- A majority of Pitkin County commissioners urged local law enforcement last week to take a heavier hand in enforcing public health order rules in the Aspen area. But representatives of the Aspen Police Department and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office have no intention of cracking down on face mask enforcement in the city or the county. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.