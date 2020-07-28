This blog for Tuesday, July 28 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- There are now 4,349,324 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 149,234 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Polis' briefing on state's coronavirus efforts. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 28):
-45,314 cases, including 4,265 in El Paso County
-509,012 people tested
-1,807 deaths among cases, including 127 in El Paso County
-1,679 deaths due to COVID-19
-463 outbreaks
- Colorado's seven-day average of coronavirus cases hit an all-time high on Sunday, besting the previous peak, seen in late April, by more than 50. Read more here.
- El Paso County reached the deadline Monday for reducing the spread of the coronavirus or facing new limits on large gatherings in restaurants, gyms and other venues. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday issued four executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic that extend previous ones tied to child care, marriage licenses, state regulations and unaffiliated candidate petitions. Read more here.
- A grab-and-go lunch, face masks for students and employees, staggered school schedules and small-group cohorts that students will stay in all day to minimize switching classrooms are among Academy School District 20’s return-to-school plans amidst the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Denver Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- A Colorado rodeo and concert ended without official intervention after the landowner learned of the event’s unexpectedly large size. Read more here.
- A new coronavirus aid package is teetering in Congress ahead of looming deadlines. White House officials agreed Monday to launch negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Unemployment assistance, eviction protections and other relief for millions of Americans are at stake. Read more here.
- The Promenade Shops at Briargate is giving you and your family another chance to sing along to the classic soundtrack og "Grease" from inside your vehicle. “Pop Up Pictures on the Promenade: Carpool Cinema” will show the film Thursday. Read more here.
MONDAY
- President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far. Read more here.
- The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. Read more here.
