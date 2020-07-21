This blog for Tuesday, July 21 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.,
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- Ten new employees, federally funded through the CARES Act, are now hosing down public spaces in our local parks to kill COVID-19 lingering on handrails and benches. Read more here.
- Manitou Springs City Council approved a public health order Monday requiring all residents and visitors to wear face masks in public areas where 6-foot social distancing measures cannot be met. Read more here.
- Teachers in Academy School District 20 are pushing back on a plan to get students back into the classroom this fall. Some teachers have started a petition asking the district for a virtual re-opening in the fall. Read more here.
- The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs will officially open its doors July 30 after a coronavirus pandemic-related delay. Read more here.
- Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre will hold it's first show in nearly five months, but only from a safe and mask-wearing distance. Read more here.
- Colorado Trail could see record numbers even though 2020 threatens thru-hike plans elsewhere. Read more here.
- The Mountain West has indefinitely postponed its football media days scheduled for next week. The event had already been pushed from its annual in-person format to a virtual gathering, now it may not happen at all as college football scrambles to plan a season amid COVID-19. Read more here.
MONDAY
-40,142 cases, including 3,673 in El Paso County
439,068 people tested
1,752 deaths among cases, including 122 in El Paso County
1,615 deaths due to COVID-19
427 outbreaks
Nearly 70 members of the Colorado Army and Air National Guard will assist the state’s health department in conducting COVID-19 testing at correctional facilities through Wednesday. Read more here.
- The decision to open Colorado's public schools in the fall will be made on a local school district level but with guidance issued by the state Department of Education and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, officials announced Monday. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump acknowledged Monday a “big flare-up” of COVID-19 cases, but divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans and differences with Democrats posed fresh challenges for a new federal aid package with the U.S. crisis worsening and emergency relief about to expire. Read more here.
- As of Monday there had been more than 14.5 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 606,000 deaths. The U.S. topped both diagnoses and deaths, with nearly 3.8 million confirmed cases and more than 140,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.