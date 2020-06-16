This blog for Tuesday, June 16 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 363 followed by Arapahoe at 338. El Paso County has 106 coronavirus deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated official statistics.
- Researchers have discovered antibodies in the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients that provide powerful protection against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease, when tested in animals and human cell cultures, according to Science Daily.
- There are now 2,134,521 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 116,833 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 16):
- 29,442 cases, including 1,960 in El Paso County
- 5,272 hospitalized
- 254,020 people tested
- 1,617 deaths among cases, 106 in El Paso County
- 1,373 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- 28 states now seeing surges in coronavirus cases after reopening, according to MSNBC.
- Now that Gov. Jared Polis has issued new guidance for gyms and swimming pools to reopen to limited capacities in Colorado, returning to a regular workout routine in these spaces looks much different than it did before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The times, they are wonky. And it’s causing many of us to do more nighttime dream weaving than usual. Read more here.
- U.S. retail sales jumped by a record 17.7% from April to May, with spending partially rebounding after the coronavirus had shut down businesses, flattened the economy and paralyzed consumers during the previous two months. Read more here.
- There are 1,056,492 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally as of Tuesday morning, with 437,412 deaths. The U.S. leads diagnoses with more than 2.1 million, and deaths with more than 116,00, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
MONDAY
- More than 300 customers, some arriving up to two hours early, lined up Monday morning in front of 11 casinos in this Teller County city, waiting to play slot machines for the first time since all gambling facilities in Colorado closed in mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis spoke to Coloradans about the coronavirus pandemic in the state during a Monday afternoon press conference.
Coloradans are being responsible in wearing masks in public and doing their best to stay 6-feet apart from others, Polis said. Twelve of the last 14 days showed a downward trend in coronavirus cases, as well as eight of the 14 days have shown a decrease in hospitalizations.
Polis said the key to a successful reopening of the economy is to have strong local healthcare systems in place and to stop localized outbreaks at facilities, which will be the goal of the third phase in reopening Colorado: Protect Our Neighbors. During the next phase, "there might be some local county fairs," Polis said. But the drafted phase guidelines prohibit mass gatherings until a vaccine is available. Polis said guidelines will be finalized this week and he hopes to see some Colorado counties to enter the Protect Out Neighbors phase by early July. Read more here.
- Now that things are going economically, the details can be refined, Polis said. A draft of new guidelines for "Safer-at-Home" phase were released, including allowing residential summer camps to reopen. Other guidelines include the following:
-Indoor events such as conferences, receptions and museums.
-Outdoor events such as concerts, fairs and rodeos.
-Bars can reopen and allow up to 25% of capacity limit or up to 50 people.
-Personal services like beard shaves and facials can resume.
-Noncritical manufacturing facilities can expand in-person workforce.
- Colorado will remain under the "Safer at Home" phase for June, but some details have been refined. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis signed a pair of executive orders meant to help people who are struggling to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- A person who attended a "black lives matter" protest on June 4 on the University of Colorado at Boulder has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Monday statement from Boulder County Public Health.
The person wore a mask but was experiencing mild symptoms of no ability to taste or smell at the time of the protest, according to the health department. It asked that everyone who attended the event monitor for symptoms and self-isolate/get tested if they develop symptoms. Those who were exposed but do not have symptoms should consider testing a week after exposure, according to the department.
“We’re seeing increased transmission in our county,” said Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager in the statement. “Anyone who can stay home should do so to stop additional spread and illness from the virus, especially to our vulnerable residents, for which it can be deadly.”
- The Brand Ranch Rodeo announced Monday the 2020 Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo and the annual Longhorn Cattle Drive in downtown Colorado Springs is canceled. The Ranch Rodeo was originally scheduled for August 1 and would have been the 18th annual Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo at Norris-Penrose Event Center. The Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo supports the working ranch cowboy and their families.
- There are nearly 8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world as of Monday morning, with nearly 434,000 deaths. There are nearly 2.1 million cases in the U.S. and 115,732 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
