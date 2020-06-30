This blog for Tuesday, June 30 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
Tuesday
- There are now 2,612,259 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 126,512 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- LIVE UPDATES | Polis briefing Coloradans on state's coronavirus response.
- Fort Carson plans Black Hawk flyover of Colorado Springs on Fourth of July evening. Residents are encouraged to enjoy fireworks from home to limit the spread of coronavirus. Read more here.
- The annual Labor Day Lift Off will occur this year, not as a mass gathering near downtown Colorado Springs, but as a community-wide event that allows residents to watch from their homes. Read more here.
- Santa's Workshop, a North Pole-themed attraction in Cascade, has been told to close after the state classified it as an amusement park in a variance approved Monday, the business stated in a Monday evening Facebook post. Read more here.
- There have been 10.4 million cases of coronavirus diagnosed worldwide, with nearly 510,000 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths with nearly 2.7 million and 129,544, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Pikes Peak Library District libraries will reopen Wednesday for the first time in 15 weeks with limited capacity and protective health guidelines, including requiring masks be worn upon entrance. Read more here.
- Public school districts now have two options for providing federal coronavirus relief funding to private schools that operate within their geographic boundaries, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently announced. Read more here.
- In a post on his Instagram account, Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond made references both to the coronavirus pandemic and social equality as his reasoning for choosing not to play in 2020. Read more here.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended an executive order allowing food trucks to operate at Colorado rest areas to support truckers.
Monday
- State officials Monday approved the majority of El Paso County's variance request to Colorado's current coronavirus public health order, including allowing restaurants to accommodate up to 175 people indoors and as many as 250 outdoors. Read more here.
- Loans and grants to 422 Colorado Springs area businesses and nonprofits helped save nearly 8,000 jobs at risk after they were closed by state restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Colorado employers have trimmed what they expect to hand out in raises this year after statewide closures were ordered to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to a survey. Read more here.
- GUEST COLUMN | COVID-19: What the deaf community wants everyone to know. Read here.
- The Space Foundation Discovery Center will begin a phased reopening Tuesday with coronavirus restrictions. More details here.
- Douglas County will be allowed to have indoor gatherings up to a maximum of 175 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people under a variance from Colorado’s “safer-at-home” guidance. Read more here.
- Denver sports columnist, Paul Klee: "Credit the authors behind the MLB’s new guidelines. I’m serious. They deserve it. It must have taken weeks to complete, and whatever ingenuity brings sports back is greatly appreciated." Read more here.
- There are now 10.2 million diagnosed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 502,387 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths with nearly 2.55 million and 125,803, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Colorado had 32,022 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, with 1,674 deaths among cases and 1,482 deaths due to the virus, as of Saturday, according to the state health department. Numbers have not been updated since Saturday.
