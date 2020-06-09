This blog for Tuesday, June 9 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- Hispanic women, immigrants, young adults, those with less education hit hardest by COVID-19 job losses, according to the Pew Research Center.
There are five points about how the employment of American workers is being affected by the COVID-19 downturn:
1. More women than men lost their jobs from February to May, 11.5 million vs. 9.0 million.
2. Hispanic women have experienced a steeper decline in employment (‑21%) in the COVID-19 downturn than other women or men.
3. Employment among immigrant workers has decreased more sharply than among U.S.-born workers in the COVID-19 recession.
4. The employment of young adult workers ages 16 to 24 has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 downturn.
5. Workers without any college education were more likely to have lost their jobs than workers with at least some college education in the COVID-19 downturn.
- Colorado ranks 16th in the states with the highest COVID-19 death count at 1,553, just below Texas at 1,848 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 6,176 followed by Arapahoe at 4,687. El Paso County has 1,880 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Commissioners approve multi-business variance, seek state approval to reopen malls, gyms, theaters. Read all about it.
- There are now 7,185,573 coronavirus cases in the world and 408,954 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 9):
- 28,347 cases, including 1,880 in El Paso County
- 5,025 hospitalized
- 223,534 people tested
- 1,553 deaths among cases, 99 in El Paso County
- 1,312 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- There are now 1,973,803 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 111,751 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado ski towns reopen in the midst of a pandemic. Full story here.
- Local public health departments in Colorado were granted the power to unilaterally decide what graduations looks like, Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health told the Board of County Commissioners. Read more here.
- Cripple Creek casinos will be reopening on Monday at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the City of Cripple Creek. Slot machines will be under social distancing guidelines but table games will remain closed. Hotels and restaurants will be open under specific guidelines.
- The Denver Zoo will reopen to members on Wednesday and to the general public on Friday.
- U.S. employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April — a sign of how deep the economic hole is as offices, restaurants, stores and schools are re-opening after being shuttered because of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- There have been more than 7.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world as of Tuesday morning. More than 407,000 have died. The U.S. tops confirmed cases with nearly 2 million, and deaths with more than 111,000, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year. Read more here.
- Before the pandemic, the number of children who regularly rode bikes — or, at least rode more than 25 times a year — was in steady decline, falling by more than 1 million between 2014 and 2018, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Since March, the bike industry is booming, with sales of kids' bikes up 56% over the previous year. Full story here.
MONDAY
The latest numbers:
- 28,183 cases, including 1,878 in El Paso County
- 4,859 hospitalized
- 219,331 people tested
- 1,543 deaths among cases, including 98 in El Paso County
- 1,292 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- Teller County can re-open casinos, bars and places of worship, among other venues, as well as host public gatherings, thanks to a state variance received Sunday. More here.
- El Paso County's places of worship and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are allowed to begin welcoming visitors under certain restrictions detailed in a variance request that was approved by Colorado's health department Friday.
CDPHE approved a limited capacity of 100 people indoors and 175 people limit at places of worship, compared to the statewide allowance of groups of up to 50 people. Read more here.
- A third inmate at Sterling Correctional Facility in northeastern Colorado has died of COVID-19, state public health officials said Wednesday, a grim addition to one of the state’s largest outbreaks of the novel coronavirus. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Monday sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requesting assistance to ensure Colorado has enough personal protective equipment flu season and the combined impact with coronavirus.
“One of the most significant threats to our continued progress is flu season," Polis wrote. "My administration has been working diligently to increase our vaccination rates. But we need to do even more this coming flu season, especially among older Coloradans and our vulnerable residents, to reduce the number of flu victims in need of hospitalization and free up those beds for COVID patients if needed. This is where we need your help,” the letter reads in part.
Read the full letter here.
- Global cases of coronavirus have topped 7 million, with more than 403,000 deaths worldwide. The U.S. is nearing 2 million cases, with 110,514 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- All eyes on New York: Scarred by the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the nation, New York City gradually began reopening Monday in a turning point in the three-month-long crisis and an important test of the city's discipline.
With the virus in check — at least for now — stores previously deemed nonessential were cleared to reopen for delivery and curbside pickup, though customers cannot yet browse inside. Construction, manufacturing and wholesalers also received the go-ahead to resume work.
“So far, so good,” construction management company owner Frank Sciame said as job sites started humming again, with new precautions such as health screening questionnaires and lower limits on the number of workers allowed in construction hoists. “Let’s hope it continues.”
New York became the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, with more than 21,000 people dying citywide of confirmed or probable COVID-19. That is roughly 1 in 5 of the 110,000 coronavirus deaths across the U.S.
At its peak, the scourge killed more than 500 people a day in New York City in early to mid-April. The number has dropped into the single digits.
