The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- The Colorado General Assembly delivered Gov. Jared Polis a budget that is $3.3 billion lighter than last year's, because of the economic devastation delivered by the coronavirus crisis that arrived in March. Read more here.
- There have been more than 9.1 million cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the world, with nearly 473,000 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths with 2.3 million and 120,402 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
MONDAY
- Social distancing is hard to achieve on the 14,264-foot summit of Mount Evans. Meanwhile, the uppermost Chicago Lake spans the tundra near 11,800 feet, overlooking the lower, emerald lake and the glacier-carved valley protected by castle-like granite. Here we were greeted by far more marmots than people. Read more here.
- Two more YMCA pools in Colorado Springs are set to reopen following months-long closures during the coronavirus pandemic. More details here.
- Waiting paid off for El Paso County’s two largest school districts, Academy D-20 and Colorado Springs D-11, which pushed out in-person graduation plans until this week, starting with Air Academy High School. On Monday, D-20 hosted the first of five live ceremonies at its athletic stadium. Full story here.
BY THE NUMBERS
- 30,705 confirmed cases, including 2,120 in El Paso County
- 5,343 hospitalized
- 285,130 people tested
- 1,651 deaths among cases, including 117 in El Paso County
- 1,438 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 330 outbreaks
- Colorado will receive nearly $1.8 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for community-based crisis counseling. The grant will enable 16 mental health and community services providers to deliver crisis counseling, focusing on communities with a disproportionate impact from COVID-19. Read more here.
- There have been nearly 9 million diagnosed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 469,000 deaths. In the U.S., there have been 2.28 million cases, with nearly 120,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 100,000 on Monday, part of an alarming surge across the South and West as states reopen for business and many Americans resist wearing masks or keeping their distance from others. The disturbing signs in the Sunshine State as well as places like Arizona, Alabama, Texas and South Carolina — along with countries such as Brazil, India and Pakistan — are raising fears that the progress won after months of lockdowns is slipping away. Read more here.
- World leaders must not politicize the coronavirus pandemic but unite to fight it, the head of the World Health Organization warned Monday, reminding all that the pandemic is still accelerating and producing record daily increases in infections. The comments by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has faced criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, comes as the number of reported infections soared in Brazil, Iraq, India and southern and western U.S. states, straining local hospitals.
- In New York City, once the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, Monday was a key day for lifting many coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
