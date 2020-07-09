This blog for Thursday, July 9 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- A Colorado Springs company has been tapped to conduct a two-year test of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado could take coronavirus patients from overtaxed Arizona hospitals where the pandemic is raging. Read more here.
- Pikes Peak region schools were planning to resume classroom instruction next semester before President Donald Trump issued his edict that he wants schools across the nation to reopen in the fall, threatening to withhold federal funding if they don't. Read more here.
- Air Force Academy freshmen will attend the field training portion of basic training this month despite a recent outbreak of coronavirus. Read more here.
- Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will find new rules in place. Read more here.
- The head of the World Health Organization says former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark will lead a new panel to give an “honest assessment” of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic in Africa is reaching “full speed” and it’s good to prepare for the worst-case scenario, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief said Thursday, after a South African official said a single province is preparing 1.5 million graves. Read more here.
WEDNESDAY
- There are now 3,053,328 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 132,277 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado potentially willing to take Arizona coronavirus patients, Polis says. Read all about it.
- Colorado Springs company tapped to test potential COVID-19 vaccine in a two-year study. Read more here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 8):
- 35,116 confirmed cases, including 2,751 in El Paso County
- 5,820 hospitalized
- 367,724 people tested
- 1,704 deaths among cases, including 109 in El Paso County
- 1,544 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 384 outbreaks
- The average age for people testing positive for COVID-19 in Colorado has dropped to 32, according to KRDO.
- Four months, 3 million confirmed infections and over 130,000 deaths into the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Americans confronted with a resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites in the summer heat or are getting turned away. Others are going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis. Read more here.
- The first 4th Judicial District jury trial in more than three months was held yesterday in the El Paso County Courthouse. The one-day trial was held amid strict Covid-19 restrictions, including social distancing for jurors and with all parties (attorneys and jurors) wearing face masks.
- Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old company that dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, the latest major clothing seller to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Blake Shelton is the latest giant country star to bring his music to the big screen. Along with pop star Gwen Stefani and country singer Trace Adkins, Shelton will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights series coming to drive-in and outdoor theaters across the country beginning July 25. The show also will feature interviews with the artists. Read more here.
- A new round of COVID-19 testing is planned at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility. Read more here.
- Churches holding indoor services have become a hot spot for COVID-19 outbreaks, and in Colorado, a weeklong Bible conference prompted a cease-and-desist order from the Attorney General for violating public health orders. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump launched an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic but for political reasons. Read more here.
