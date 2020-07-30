This blog for Thursday, July 30 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- There are now 4,494,252 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 152,040 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 30):
-46,204 cases, including 4,381 in El Paso County
-523,174 people tested
-1,822 deaths among cases, including 130 in El Paso County
-1,691 deaths due to COVID-19
-477 outbreaks
- A mask is just as necessary as a ticket for fans to get into the Colorado Springs Switchbacks' match Saturday at Weidner Field. The local United Soccer League Championship club took its safety protocols a step further when it announced on social media Thursday afternoon that masks or face coverings are now mandatory at all times, unless a fan is actively eating or drinking in his or her seat. Read more here.
- As coronavirus transmission rates in El Paso County march ever higher, the state health department will not require new coronavirus restrictions in the community, despite a missed deadline Monday for the county to show improvements. Read more here.
-Colorado Springs School District 11 is pushing back the start date for in-person and online classes from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24. Read more here.
- Students in Manitou Springs will begin the school year in late August on a hybrid schedule or fully online, depending on parental preference, the district announced this week. Read more here.
- A Fort Carson brigade will head to California to fight a mock desert war, but first its soldiers must pass coronavirus tests and be sequestered for three days to ensure the 4,000-soldier unit is free of the sometimes deadly virus. Read more here.
- Castle Rock restaurant, C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, that defied Colorado's safer-at-home rule on Mother's Day is closing its doors for good after a turbulent three months. Read more here.
- Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, forcing him to cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump. Read more here.
WEDNESDAY
- There are now 4,425,652 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 150,683 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Coronavirus outbreak advisory for southern Colorado rafting, zipline company issued. Full story here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 29):
-45,796 cases, including 4,327 in El Paso County
-516,502 people tested
-1,822 deaths among cases, including 130 in El Paso County
-1,688 deaths due to COVID-19
-473 outbreaks
- Denver Public Schools will hold classes remotely at least through Oct. 16, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. Read more here.
- Colorado's seven-day average of coronavirus cases hit an all-time high Sunday, besting the previous peak in late April, by more than 50 cases. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis addressed questions around recent news reports about a large event in Weld County during his weekly update on the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- GOP lawmakers propose diverting public education dollars directly to parents whose children cannot attend public schools full time due to the virus, either because the children are at risk or the local school district won’t hold in-person classes. Read more here.
- The Trump Administration is asking Congress for extra funding to speed-up the census. Experts worry that speeding up the timetable would lead to an inaccurate head count. Read more here.
- Defensive tackle Kyle Peko became the first Broncos player to opt out of this season due to concerns about COVID-19, a source confirmed Tuesday morning. Read more here.
- Major League Baseball suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies will remain idled by the coronavirus pandemic until Friday. Read more here.
- John Elway defined "success" in 2020 — the year football will be played during a pandemic. Read more here.
