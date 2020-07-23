This blog for Thursday, July 23 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- U.S. coronavirus cases have jumped from 3 million to 4 million in just 15 days, according to CNN. It took 99 days to reach the first million.
- There are now 4,007,859 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 143,846 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- El Paso County Public Health recommends Colorado Springs-area schools push back start date to Aug 17. Find out more here.
- The Tavern League of Colorado, which represents 200 alcohol-serving establishments, has filed a lawsuit against the state health department for imposing numerical caps on their capacity in an alleged violation of their Fourteen Amendment right to equal protection under the law. Read more here.
- Laboratories across the U.S. are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are undercutting the pandemic response. Read more here.
- The Trump administration will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for a December delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is developing, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks match against Austin Bold in Colorado Springs is postponed by coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees voted to scrap a resolution closing popular footpaths in the town west of Colorado Springs. Full story here.
- A day of mutton bustin' is still planned in Colorado Springs this weekend, even though the Pikes Peak Rodeo or Bust has been canceled. Find out more here.
WEDNESDAY
- There are now 3,967,917 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 143,147 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado Springs-area teachers protest school reopening plans over fears that it cannot be done safely. Full story here.
- The state could force El Paso County to tighten restrictions if there isn't a massive decline in coronavirus cases soon. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 22):
-41,698 cases, including 3,786 in El Paso County
-462,275 people tested
-1,771 deaths among cases, including 122 in El Paso County
-1,643 deaths due to COVID-19
-446 outbreaks
- El Paso County is among 15 Colorado counties at risk of losing coronavirus variances. Read more here.
- Citing numerous safety and health concerns from staff, teachers, parents, and students, the Pueblo District 70 Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to start the school year remotely, officials said in a news release. Read more here.
- Last call for alcohol will be much earlier for the next 30 days. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that alcohol can't be served by bars and restaurants after 10 p.m. during that period. He also discouraged house parties with large gatherings. Read more here.
- COVID-19 has sickened at least 24 inmates at Colorado State Penitentiary near Cañon City, in the latest outbreak to hit the state prison system. Read more here.
- Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Hunger Free Colorado are calling on Colorado’s senators to include additional food assistance, namely an increase in existing benefits to families, in future COVID-19-related legislation. Read more here.
- Representatives from five pharmaceutical companies told a congressional panel on Tuesday that they would not sacrifice safety for the sake of speed in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, even if the Trump Administration were to loosen science-based safeguards. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the U.S. before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five months. Read more here.
- Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department said Tuesday as it announced criminal charges. Read more here.
- A new poll finds the pandemic is having different effects on Americans’ economic well-being. For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time — particularly among Hispanic, Black and younger Americans. Others, most notably college-educated and older Americans, have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation’s economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments. Read more here.
