This blog for Thursday, July 16 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- Amid growing calls from Democratic lawmakers, small business owners and an online petition, multiple sources have told Colorado Politics that Gov. Jared Polis will issue an executive order Thursday mandating all Coloradans wear masks when they are in public. Read more here.
- Empower Field at Mile High will have a reduced seating capacity for the 2020 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Denver Broncos revealed in an email to season-ticket holders. Read more here.
- Amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, some employers and residents are seeking out testing unnecessarily. Read more here.
- Gazette columnist Paul Klee says Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic's experience with coronavirus is a promising sign for the return of sports. Read more here.
- Kroger Co., the parent company of Colorado-based King Soopers and City Market grocery stores, ill require customers to wear face coverings. Read more here.
- Arizona, Texas and Florida together reported about 25,000 new coronavirus cases as restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the pandemic took hold in the United States and around the world in an unsettling sign reminiscent of the dark days of April. Read more here.
WEDNESDAY
- The county with the most coronavirus cases in Colorado is Denver at 8,098, followed by Arapahoe at 5,789. El Paso County has 3,216 coronavirus cases.
- There are now 3,495,537 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 137,357 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Walmart will require customers to wear masks July 20. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 15):
- 38,155 cases, including 3,216 in El Paso County
- 413,187 people tested
- 414 outbreaks
- 1,744 deaths among cases, including 118 in El Paso County
- 1,601 deaths due to COVID-19
- 5,950 hospitalized
- Colorado's ski industry has used the summer to roll out its usual early-bird deals. But in a very new reality, seller and buyer cannot say what the purchase will grant them come winter, if anything. Read more here.
- Tougher restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses could be coming to El Paso County, health officials warned Tuesday, citing coronavirus cases spiking and hospitals filling in a reversal if favorable conditions that allowed some operations to open more fully under a state-approved waiver. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Polis ridicules people who don’t wear masks tweeting, "You’re a selfish bastard." Read more here.
- Manitou Springs City Council will move forward with the mask mandate as an emergency resolution to the town's coronavirus pandemic response. Read more here.
- High school juniors and seniors across Colorado will be able to take the SAT and PSAT college entrance exam at no charge in the fall, after the coronavirus pandemic prevented school-day exams from being administered in the spring, as normally scheduled. Read more here.
- Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
