This blog for Thursday, June 11 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- There are now 2,028,031 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 114,411 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 6,232 followed by Arapahoe at 4,723. El Paso County has 1,907 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Here's what El Paso County schools will look like in the fall.
- What happened to the expected coronavirus crisis expectations for the homeless in El Paso County? Read all about it.
- Unemployment is at least twice as bad as it has ever been before, topping 44 million, according to MSNBC and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Stocks plummet as coronavirus cases rise across the country, according to MSNBC. The Dow plunges nearly 7% as investors weighed sobering economic forecasts and new data, along with indications that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from subsiding. Dow -6.90%, Nasdaq -5.27%, S&P -5.89%.
- Coronavirus in a nutshell:
The virus tells the body's cells to stop doing what they are supposed to do.
As the body tries to fight back, the immune system overreacts and causes inflammation, compromising the organs' natural functionality. The virus takes to the lungs and causes difficulty breathing, aches, diarrhea, weight loss, and more.
There are lasting effects even after one has beaten the virus. Poor blood circulation can, and has, led to amputation of fingers, etc., even in physically fit and young patients.
It is likely that the amount of coronavirus cases and deaths are under-reported in the U.S. Reporting guidelines are voluntary.
Madeline Holcombe of CNN writes:
At least 28 states are not following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reporting new Covid-19 cases -half of which saw the trend of new cases increasing in the last week.
Those states are not reporting probable cases, according to the daily case count listed on the CDC's website. Probable cases include those that show evidence of an infection without the confirmation of a lab test and cases where coronavirus was listed as a cause or contributing cause of death but are not confirmed with a lab test.
It is not enough, nor should we feel safe, to only stay six feet apart from one another and wear masks. Additionally, prophylactic measures are not 100% effective. It is important to remember that the virus stays alive on hard surfaces for up to three days.
- President Trump plans to resume campaigning despite pandemic, according to MSNBC.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 11):
- 28,647 cases, including 1,907 in El Paso County
- 5,057 hospitalized
- 231,763 people tested
- 1,583 deaths among cases, 100 in El Paso County
- 1,339 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- Following Governor Polis’ announcement today of the Can Do Colorado Community Challenge, organizations are offering a wide array of resources to include at least $5 million in grant funding and expert technical assistance, to help safely reopen the economy while making progress toward important health and community goals.
- See the status of the shows at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater. Read all about it.
- There are now 2,015,214 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 113,561 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Gov. Polis updating Coloradans on state's coronavirus response | LIVE COVERAGE HERE.
- A University of Colorado Boulder study shows that sleep habits have improved during the pandemic.
- Stocks and bond yields fell sharply on Wall Street in early trading Thursday as optimism that the reopening of businesses would drive a relatively quick economic recovery fades amid rising coronavirus cases in many U.S. states and countries. Read more here.
- About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening. Read more here.
- Manitou council to hear reopening plan for Incline that includes free reservations. Read all about it.
-Layoffs, pay freezes and furloughs of up to seven days are on the table in School District 49, as El Paso County’s third-largest school district scrambles to bridge steep reductions in state funding. Read more here.
- COVID-19 cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could worsen as people return to work and venture out during the summer. Read more here.
- There are more than 7.4 million confirmed cases of cornavirus worldwide as of Thursday morning, and more than 417,000 deaths. The U.S. tops confirmed cases at more than 2 million, and deaths at 417,133, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
WEDNESDAY
- Find out which Colorado Springs-area tourist destinations have reopened under new guidelines here.
- Over 2 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to MSNBC.
- The House today passed two bills regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. One, HB20-1197, is for an increase in funding for the 2-1-1 hotline. The other, HB20-1332, is to prohibit source of income discrimination in housing, which will protect the tens thousands of Coloradans who are newly claiming unemployment benefits.
- The state is seeing a steady decline in outbreaks at nursing homes, said Randy Kuykendall, director of health facilities and EMS at the state health department, on a Wednesday morning press call.
- Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is "warily watching Utah and Arizona," both of which have seen "substantial" upticks in coronavirus cases in the past week. Read more here.
- El Paso County commissioners unanimously approved a variance that, with state approval, would allow several public places, including indoor malls, gyms, theaters and outdoor attractions, to reopen with limitations to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Most schools will resume a normal schedule this fall, Gov. Jared Polis said at a coronavirus press conference. Read more here.
- Polis also encouraged Coloradans who've recently participated in protests to get a "free, quick and easy" coronavirus test 7-10 days after. The state's list of free community-based testing sites can be found here.
- Local public health departments in Colorado were granted the power to unilaterally decide what school graduations looks like, Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health told the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday. This includes allowing family to attend. Read more here.
- More than 7.25 million people in the world have been diagnosed with coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, with the U.S., at nearly 2 million, leading the way. There have been nearly 412,000 deaths, with the U.S. topping the list at 112,000, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
