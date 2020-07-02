This blog for Thursday, July 2 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- As nursing home infections decrease, Colorado health officials say more people are contracting COVID-19 in retail locations, such as stores and restaurants. Read more here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed both a lower court decision and Gov. Jared Polis' executive order allowing petition-gathering via email. Read more here.
- Professional sports teams may resume their pre-season training, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Wednesday, while at the same time closing bars that do not offer food service. Read more here.
- U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported Thursday. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis had 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits delivered to Denver’s Pepsi Center, preventing the site from having to scale back operations due to its testing partner, LabCorp, experiencing a shortage of testing kits as states such as Arizona, Texas and Florida see the virus resurge. Read more here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court reversed both a lower court decision and Gov. Jared Polis' executive order allowing petition-gathering via email. The governor issued the executive order May 16 as an emergency measure during the coronavirus shutdown. Read more here.
- Rocky Mountain Vibes President and GM Chris Phillips called the aftermath of the announcement that there would be no minor league baseball in 2020 “dealing with reality.” Read more here.
- There have been more than 10.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 517,000 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths, with nearly 2.7 million and 128,062, respectively, as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins Universty & Medicine.
WEDNESDAY
- 46,853 U.S. coronavirus cases reported today, the highest single-day increase in new cases, according to CNN.
- 37 states have seen a rise in coronavirus cases in the past week, according to CNN.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 1):
- 33,029 confirmed cases, including 2,431 in El Paso County
- 5,513 hospitalized
- 330,359 people tested
- 1,697 deaths among cases, including 120 in El Paso County
- 1,520 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 362 outbreaks
- Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado health officials outlined criteria that will allow counties where the coronavirus is controlled to transition to the stepped-down "protect our neighbors" phase — where they'll remain until the is a vaccine or cure — as early as next week. Read more here.
- Bars and nightclubs will not be allowed to operate in Colorado in July, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday, reversing a mid-June decision allowing them to re-open with modifications, and citing the advice of governors in Texas and Arizona, states struggling with a coronavirus resurgence. Read more here.
- Most of Colorado's more than two dozen commercial hot springs began hosting customers again in June after Gov. Jared Polis released his "safer at home and in the vast, great outdoors" order. Terms of soaking have changed — as have promises of rejuvenation. Read more here.
- There have now been more than 10.5 million cases of coronavirus diagnosed worldwide, with nearly 512,000 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths, with 2.6 million confirmed cases and nearly 127,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections. Read more here.
