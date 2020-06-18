This blog for Wednesday, June 17 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced it has paid out approximately $2.5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29th.
- Nationally, about 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work. Read more here.
- New data details the coronavirus pandemic's brutal blow to America's ski industry. Read more here.
- Boulder County has had 108 residents test positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. The majority of the new cases are among College-age people living in the Hill neighborhood, according to Boulder County Public Health.
Some of the people newly infected report recent out-of-state travel as well as attending large gatherings in Boulder.
- Flying W Ranch has again pushed back its highly anticipated grand reopening date because of COVID-19 concerns. Fans will now have to wait until July 10 to visit the iconic Colorado Springs attraction, which started in 1953. Read more here.
- Bronco Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19. Read all about it.
- There are now 2,161,593 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 117,709 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- A Chinese public health expert says an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing is under control and the number of new cases should drop in the coming days. Read the latest here.
WEDNESDAY
- Where to get tested for coronavirus in Colorado Springs area.
- Documenting the coronavirus in the Pikes Peak region here.
- See what's open and closed in Colorado amid coronavirus crisis here.
- People of different ages may experience COVID-19 differently, according to the Pew Research Center.
From how they work and attend school, to the ways they connect with others, to how they worship.
Here are findings from Pew Research Center surveys about how Americans across the age spectrum have experienced the pandemic:
1. Older Americans are the most likely to see the outbreak as a major threat to their health and the least likely to see it as a threat to their personal financial situation.
2. Job disruption during the COVID-19 shutdown is most common among adults younger than 50.
3. Majorities of adults under 50 say the internet has been essential to them during the coronavirus outbreak, compared with about a third of those 65 and older.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 17):
- 29,673 cases, including 2,001 in El Paso County
- 5,294 hospitalized
- 259,546 people tested
- 1,631 deaths among cases, 113 in El Paso County
- 1,402 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- The City of Fountain public utilities will resume service disconnections related to non-payment. Gov. Jared Polis had previously issued an order prohibiting utilities service disconnections, but a revised order did not extend this prohibition.
- Coronavirus and economic hardships aren't necessarily next-door neighbors in Colorado, according to an analysis this week by the Common Sense Institute think tank. Read more here.
- El Paso County sees declining coronavirus cases. Read all about it.
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is to receive $13.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to solve problem of inmates 'popping locks' at jail. More here.
- There are nearly 8.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world as of Wednesday, with more than 444,000 deaths. The U.S. leads confirmed cases with more than 1.3 million, and deaths with nearly 117,000, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Beijing reported a slight increase in new coronavirus cases Wednesday as it fights a new outbreak with strict measures aimed at reducing human contact and the chances of a new wave of infections across the country. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.