Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy early...occasional snow showers. High 34F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.