The latest around Colorado and the world
Sunday
- The coronavirus pandemic crushed hopes and brought significant budget impacts that not only sidelined this year’s education agenda but reversed much of the progress made last year. Read more here.
- Hundreds were displaced in late April and early May from sprawling, blocks-long encampments, as part of what city officials say is an ongoing effort to periodically clean city streets and keep infectious diseases down. Most homeless campers moved their belongings just a few blocks, where their tents now line more than a quarter-mile of sidewalks. Read more here.
- The number of new known cases of COVID-19 in Colorado has been on the rise since mid-June, hitting 324 Thursday, a new high since May 30. The uptick comes after an overall declining number of new cases since late-April, when the seven-day average of newly reported cases hit almost 600, nearly two times the low achieved in mid-June. Read more here.
- “My pulmonary doctor in the Springs would always shake my hand when I came in and say, ‘I’ve never met a bulbar polio survivor, and certainly none like you,’” said Todd, who was born in Colorado Springs to a homesteading family with deep roots in the Pikes Peak area. Read the full story here.
-In fighting the virus, what has Colorado done right that other states have done wrong? Read more from Gazette Editor Vince Bzdek.
Saturday
- Colorado's health department is permitting scheduled, outdoor visitation at residential care facilities, and has prescribed protocols for interactions with older residents who are most likely to die if they contract coronavirus. Read more here.
- Without the coronavirus pandemic preventing large events like graduations from happening, Colorado Springs School District 11's 1,596 students in the class of 2020 would have received their diploma at The Broadmoor World Arena last month. Instead, the district held commencement ceremonies at Garry Berry Stadium off Constitution Avenue. Read more here.
Friday
- At least 11 states have paused or rolled back reopening plans, according to CNN. Colorado, however, has not, despite a recent surge in cases.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 26):
- 31,796 confirmed cases, including 2,266 in El Paso County
- 5,392 hospitalized
- 304,759 people tested
- 1,673 deaths among cases, including 118 in El Paso County
- 1,482 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 349 outbreaks
