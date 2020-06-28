This blog for Sunday, June 28 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
Sunday
- The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come. Read more here.
- Several cities across the U.S. are bucking recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by continuing sweeps of homeless encampments, risking further spread of the virus at a time when health officials are still seeking to gain an upper hand on the pandemic. Read more here.
- More than three months after closing amid the global coronavirus pandemic, The Broadmoor reopened to guests Sunday, a day before the historic resort’s 102nd anniversary. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic crushed hopes and brought significant budget impacts that not only sidelined this year’s education agenda but reversed much of the progress made last year. Read more here.
- The number of new known cases of COVID-19 in Colorado has been on the rise since mid-June, hitting 324 Thursday, a new high since May 30. The uptick comes after an overall declining number of new cases since late-April, when the seven-day average of newly reported cases hit almost 600, nearly two times the low achieved in mid-June. Read more here.
-In fighting the virus, what has Colorado done right that other states have done wrong? Read more from Gazette Editor Vince Bzdek.
Saturday
- Colorado's health department is permitting scheduled, outdoor visitation at residential care facilities, and has prescribed protocols for interactions with older residents who are most likely to die if they contract coronavirus. Read more here.
- Without the coronavirus pandemic preventing large events like graduations from happening, Colorado Springs School District 11's 1,596 students in the class of 2020 would have received their diploma at The Broadmoor World Arena last month. Instead, the district held commencement ceremonies at Garry Berry Stadium off Constitution Avenue. Read more here.
Friday
- At least 11 states have paused or rolled back reopening plans, according to CNN. Colorado, however, has not, despite a recent surge in cases.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 26):
- 31,796 confirmed cases, including 2,266 in El Paso County
- 5,392 hospitalized
- 304,759 people tested
- 1,673 deaths among cases, including 118 in El Paso County
- 1,482 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 349 outbreaks
