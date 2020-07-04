This blog for Saturday, July 4 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- 4 Atlanta Braves players now have coronavirus. There are now 35 MLB players with COVID-19, according to CNN.
- 37 states seeing spike in new coronavirus cases, according to CNN.
- Colorado again saw an uptick in cumulative cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths were reported Friday, according to the latest data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The state reported 33,612 cases, up from 33,352 on Thursday.
Of those cases, 1,701 people have died, according to the state's Health Department.
In El Paso County, 2,525 cases have been reported with 120 deaths. While the number of cases jumped from Wednesday's 2,431, the death toll remains the same in the county. Read more here.
- Living within the limitations of a pandemic, this 4th of July will be unlike any other in the Pikes Peak region's recent past. Read more here.
- Twenty-two contact tracers brought on by the state via a national volunteer program started work this week, with hundreds more slated to join their ranks soon. Read more here.
- With Executive Order D 2020 1110, Gov. Jared Polis required all essential workers, including those working in grocery stores, to wear a mask when at work. The order also allowed "businesses to refuse service to customers who are not wearing a mask." Read more here.
- Switchbacks FC’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday night serves as the starting gun in the sprint toward the restart of the United Soccer League Championship season after a lengthy hiatus caused by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Mexican state of Sonora is temporarily shutting its border with neighboring Arizona to prevent an influx of coronavirus infections over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Read more here.
- One of President Donald Trump’s top campaign fundraisers — and the girlfriend of his son Donald Trump Jr. — tested positive for coronavirus in South Dakota hours before Trump gave a speech at Mount Rushmore. Read more here.
FRIDAY
- The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo — a tradition for eight decades — is a bust this year, canceled because of concerns of spreading COVID-19. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore, an event expected to draw thousands where masks and social distancing aren't required as coronavirus cases spike across the country. Read more here.
- The Air Force Academy is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among freshmen, according to a school spokesman. Read more here.
- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast. Read more here.
- Pub managers will have to be resourceful come Saturday when they and other parts of the hospitality industry in England open their doors to customers for the first time since March 20, provided they meet COVID safety requirements. Read more here.
