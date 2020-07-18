This blog for Saturday, July 18 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- It stands as the biggest economic rescue in U.S. history, the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill swiftly approved by Congress in the spring. And it's painfully clear now, as the pandemic worsens, it was only the start. Read more here.
- Colorado had five population centers in 11 counties where 5% to 10% of COVID-19 test results came back positive last week, putting the state in the "Yellow Zone" in a previously unreleased report. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs school board member's social media post has angered a school counselor in Highlands Ranch, who says an elected official overseeing education should not be making fun of the governor’s new requirement that all Coloradans older than 10 must wear masks in indoor public spaces. Read more here.
- Hillside Gardens is back this summer and is one of just a handful of live music options in the Colorado Springs area. Read more here.
- South Africa was poised on Saturday to join the top five countries most affected by the coronavirus, while breathtaking numbers around the world were a reminder a return to normal life is still far from sight. Read more here.
FRIDAY
- There are now 3,641,417 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 139,175 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 17):
- 39,344 cases, including 3,407 in El Paso County
- 427,699 people tested
- 424 outbreaks
- 1,751 deaths among cases, including 118 in El Paso County
- 1,615 deaths due to COVID-19
- 5,994 hospitalized
- Donkey Derby Days, a Cripple Creek tradition for 89 years, has been canceled for 2020. Read more here.
- Staff at Fountain Creek Ranch, an operating farm and brand new wedding venue, had heard a lot of sad stories from couples who had to cancel their 2020 weddings. So they decided to do something about it. Read more here.
- This year’s NHRA event at Bandimere Speedway in Denver has been postponed indefinitely. The strip at 5,800-feet has hosted NHRA events for 40 years – the longest run on the circuit – but is in danger of missing this season because of the coronavirus after announcing it won’t hold its planned event from Aug. 7-9. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis' mask mandate goes into effect today. Read more here.
- El Paso County residents are split over the mask mandate issued by Gov. Jared Polis, with some bristling at what they consider an infringement on their personal choice and others rejoicing at what they saw as an overdue safeguard against the coronavirus. Read more here.
- A large swath of Colorado College’s sports calendar was cleared with fall sports cancelled in a move tied to coronavirus. The decision affects men’s soccer, volleyball, cross country and tennis. Tennis uses the season for non-traditional activities. Read more here.
- There were more than 13.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally as of Friday morning, with nearly 591,000 deaths. The U.S. topped confirmed cases, with nearly 3.6 million. It also topped deaths, with nearly 138,500, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Since late May, three months after Brazil’s first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward. Read more here.
