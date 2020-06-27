This blog for Saturday, June 27 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
Saturday
- The CDC says antibody survey shows COVID-19 infections may be 6-24 times higher than thought.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 27):
- 31,796 confirmed cases, including 2,266 in El Paso County
- 5,392 hospitalized
- 304,759 people tested
- 1,673 deaths among cases, including 121 in El Paso County
- 1,482 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 349 outbreaks
- More than half of U.S. states see a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The number of new known cases of COVID-19 in Colorado has been on the rise since mid-June, hitting 324 Thursday, a new high since May 30. The uptick comes after an overall declining number of new cases since late-April, when the seven-day average of newly reported cases hit almost 600, nearly two times the low achieved in mid-June. Read more here.
- Colorado's health department is permitting scheduled, outdoor visitation at residential care facilities, and has prescribed protocols for interactions with older residents who are most likely to die if they contract coronavirus. Read more here.
- Without the coronavirus pandemic preventing large events like graduations from happening, Colorado Springs School District 11's 1,596 students in the class of 2020 would have received their diploma at The Broadmoor World Arena last month. Instead, the district held commencement ceremonies at Garry Berry Stadium off Constitution Avenue. Read more here.
Friday
- There are now 2,467,658 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 125,046 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- At least 11 states have paused or rolled back reopening plans, according to CNN. Colorado, however, has not, despite a recent surge in cases.
- U.S. sees highest one-day coronavirus cases today, the third consecutive day, at 40,588, according to CDC.
- New Harvard study finds conservative media audience more likely to believe conspiracy theories about coronavirus, according to CNN.
“We are receiving an incredible number of studies and solid data showing that consuming far-right media and social media content was strongly associated with low concern about the virus at the onset of the pandemic,” said Irene Pasquetto, chief editor of the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review, which published one of the studies.
- 32 states seeing rises in coronavirus cases, according to CNN.
- Space Foundation Discovery Center reopening Tuesday. More here.
- LIST | What's open, what's closed in Colorado amid coronavirus crisis.
- Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and spiking cases of COVID-19 in many states, Americans are still planning to take 700 million trips between July and September, AAA estimates. Read more here.
- Air Force Academy greets new freshmen for Basic Training, respecting coronavirus. More here.
- 37,077 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, the highest single day, according to CNN.
- The Space Foundation Discovery Center announced it will begin a phased reopening Tuesday with coronavirus restrictions. Read more here.
- The coronavirus crisis deepened in Arizona, and the governor of Texas began to backtrack after making one of the most aggressive pushes in the nation to reopen, as the daily number of confirmed cases across the U.S. closed in on the peak reached during the dark days of late April. Read more here.
- While China moved closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus took a stronger hold elsewhere, including the United States, where surging infections across southern states have highlighted the risks of reopening economies without effective treatment or vaccines. Read more here.
- In an effort to keep citizens’ focused on remaining vigilant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County Public Health will launch a joint campaign tomorrow to encourage residents and visitors in Colorado Springs to “Mask Up.” The formal announcement will be Friday at 11 a.m.
