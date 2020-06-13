This blog for Friday, June 12 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- There are now 2,064,417 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 115,139 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- COVID-19 crisis sparks trend in edible gardening. Read all about it.
- Photo collection of the Pikes Peak region amidst coronavirus. Look here.
- In Arizona, one of the nation’s COVID-19 hot spots, Gov. Doug Ducey is not requiring residents to wear masks in public, and it seems a good many people agree with him. Read more here.
- El Paso County voters who want to cast their June 30 primary ballot in person at the polls will find election officials in gloves, masks and behind plexiglass to ensure votes — not the coronavirus — are passed along. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended an Executive Order concerning the temporary suspension of open burning and extended an Executive Order expanding the health care workforce for hospitals and other inpatient treatment facilities.
FRIDAY
- Cripple Creek casinos reopen Monday, but don't expect them to operate anything like they did when the 12 gambling halls closed three months ago as part of state restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients may help prevent infection in others, but there is little hope so far.
According to MSNBC, thousands of coronavirus patients in hospitals around the world have been treated with so-called convalescent plasma — including more than 20,000 in the U.S. — with little solid evidence so far that it makes a difference. One recent study from China was unclear while another from New York offered a hint of benefit.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 12):
- 28,822 cases, including 1,920 in El Paso County
- 5,234 hospitalized
- 236,461 people tested
- 1,595 deaths among cases, 102 in El Paso County
- 1,348 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- There are now 7,586,973 coronavirus cases in the world and 423,545 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- El Paso County schools will look a little different after reopening in the fall. Read all about it.
- The Pikes Peak Library District is seeking a variance to re-open libraries ahead of the July 1 expiration of the governor's Safer at Home order, according to a Friday email to library members. The variance was approved by the El Paso County commissioners and is headed to Gov. Jared Polis' desk for approval, according to the email.
- Employees at the University of Colorado-Boulder campus who earn more than $60,000 will see a short-term 5% pay cut to combat revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis said a spike in coronavirus from recent protests is "almost a certainty." Read more here.
- An anticipated COVID-19 outbreak affecting up to 30% of El Paso County’s homeless population based on national modeling of the novel coronavirus never materialized. Read all about it.
- There are more than 7.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide as of Friday morning, and nearly 422,000 deaths. The U.S. tops confirmed cases at more than 2 million, and deaths at nearly 114,000, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
