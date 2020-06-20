This blog for Saturday, June 20 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- More than 100 people climb Manitou Incline in protest of coronavirus closure despite public health risk. Read all about it.
- There are now 2,240,617 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 119,460 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Pikes Peak Marathon will take place on August 23 with coronavirus precautions. Read all about it.
- Colorado nursing homes struggle to adhere to basic infection-control protocol. Full story here.
- Colorado will soon launch an in-state travel campaign encouraging tourists to travel safely and responsibly. Read more here.
- After almost three months of protection from utility disconnection during the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado residents may again have their lights shut off for nonpayment. Read more here.
- Despite the barrier placed at the Manitou Incline's base, as well as posted warnings of $2,650 fines and 90 days in jail, devotees have planned an ascent that's being described as a protest for Saturday morning. Read more here.
FRIDAY
- Coronavirus strikes four adult workers at Eagle Lake Overnight Camp prompting summer camp closure. More here.
- There are now 2,219,119 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 119,086 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 19):
- 30,187 cases, including 2,063 in El Paso County
- 5,318 hospitalized
- 270,335 people tested
- 1,643 deaths among cases, 116 in El Paso County
- 1,429 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- Find out what's open and what's closed in Colorado amid coronavirus crisis here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently released a draft of guidelines that may be used when the time comes to allow outdoor events once again. Read more here.
- Colorado's unemployment rate fell to 10.2% in May from a revised 12.2% in April as residents returned to work after the state's stay-at-home order expired, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis praised Coloradans on Thursday for their continued social-distancing, which he said has resulted in the state's status as only in the Mountain West seeing a "steady decline" in coronavirus cases. Read more here.
- The first downtown Colorado Springs road closure for in-street dining was announced by the Downtown Partnership. The Dine Out Downtown program begins with a soft launch during which Tejon Street will be closed for 6 hours between Colorado and Pikes Peak Avenues. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs-based U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced plans Thursday for reopening the city’s athletic training center, hit hard by an extended closure, job cuts and furloughs due to financial fallout from the first-ever postponement of the Olympic games, which would have kicked off next month in Tokyo. Read more here.
- There are more than 8.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 455,000 deaths as of Friday morning. The U.S. leads confirmed cases with nearly 2.2 million, and deaths with nearly 118,500, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- LIST | What's open, what's closed in Colorado amid coronavirus crisis.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.