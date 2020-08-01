This blog for Friday, July 31 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.,
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on August 1):
-47,267 cases, including 4,541 in El Paso County
-537.382 people tested
-1,844 deaths among cases, including 135 in El Paso County
-1,691 deaths due to COVID-19
-481 outbreaks
- Colorado Springs churches: Where mask wearing isn't gospel. More here.
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that coronavirus relief package negotiations were "at an impasse" over the decision to create a larger package or pass short-term solutions and return to negotiations, according to MSNBC.
- An argument over social distancing Friday led to a fistfight in a Colorado Springs Walmart between two women, one of whom was arrested for assault, police said. Read more here.
- El Paso County rolling back size of gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise. More here.
- The reproductive rate of COVID-19 in Colorado has dropped by nearly half, from close to two earlier this month to one as of Friday, state officials announced. Read more here.
-Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, according to pandemic guidance for schools released by the Colorado health department. Read more here.
- Not even the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the Pikes Peak region's robust housing market. Read more here.
FRIDAY
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 9,623, followed by Arapahoe with 6,877. El Paso County has 4,473 cases.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 31):
-46,809 cases, including 4,473 in El Paso County
-530,220 people tested
-1,838 deaths among cases, including 135 in El Paso County
-1,691 deaths due to COVID-19
-479 outbreaks
- The Colorado National Guard announced that it had assisted with testing 20,000 individuals for COVID-19 to date, with a presence in 28 counties and 34 cities. Read more here.
- Denver District Court Judge Brian Whitney, despite misgivings, denied a request for a temporary restraining order against the state over executive orders that business owners say have hurt the state's bar and restaurant industry. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he thinks it's “reasonably safe” to open schools this fall and announced plans to distribute medical-grade masks to teachers across the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Eight student athletes at Colorado State University have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine more are awaiting results, CPR reported. Read more here.
- Attorney General Phil Weiser has issued a cease-and-desist order against Live Entertainment to prevent it from hosting more large gatherings in Colorado that exceed state orders limiting the size of outdoor events. Read more here.
- Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state. See the list here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.