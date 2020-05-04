This blog for Monday, May 4 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
SUNDAY
- Intelligence documents show U.S. officials believe China's leadership intentionally concealed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak and how contagious it is to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it.
- One new death and six new infections have been reported in El Paso County overnight as he state added 410 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
- With school off and society isolated behind closed doors as part of sweeping efforts to slow the coronavirus curve, many are worried that a steep drop in the number of calls to child abuse hotlines is the opposite of good news. Read more here.
Here are he latest numbers:
-16,635 cases in CO, including 994 in El Paso County
-2,799 (+6) hospitalized
-81,352 tested
-842 (+10) deaths, including 75 in El Paso County
-163 outbreaks
SATURDAY
- There are now 1,132,315 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 66,364 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Inmate at Colorado's largest prison dies after experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Full story here.
- Medical experts: 'Stay-at-home' order helped Colorado avoid catastrophe. Read more here.
- There are now 1,127,712 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 66,075 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Hospitalizations stay flat in Colo. while total reported deaths rise slightly. The latest COVID-19 data in Colo. provided little argument for or against a reduction of social distancing. For the second consecutive day, the number of Coloradans hospitalized with symptoms from the virus remained at 737, well within the ability of the state's hospitals to provide rooms and advanced equipment, like ventilators, according to Colorado Public Radio.
- FDA fast-tracks Remdesivir, a drug used to treat Ebola, to use for coronavirus, according to CNN. The drug helps patients recover more quickly. Patients who received Remdesivir spent less time in hospital than placebo group, from 14 to 11 days.
- There are now 1,126,519 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 66,051 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 2):
- 16,225 cases, including 964 in El Paso County
- 2,793 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 78,179 people tested
- 832 deaths, including 71 in El Paso County
- 163 outbreaks
- The county will the most COVID-19 deaths is Denver at 163 followed by Arapahoe with 152. El Paso County has 71 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- There are now 1,126,021 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 66,045 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The city-sponsored bike share program in Colorado Springs is offering unlimited free rides according to Colorado Public Radio. Rides are free for up to 30 minutes. Those interested need to download a smartphone app to try it out.
- COVID-19 slams into Colorado's prison system, with Sterling facility state's largest outbreak. Read the full story here.
- There are now 1,121,414 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 65,645 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county will the most COVID-19 cases is Denver at 3,092 followed by Arapahoe with 2,557. El Paso County has 964 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- Testing at the Veteran’s Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora found nine staff and 23 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, three dead, according to Colorado Public Radio.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | 'Learning curve' for fire captain. Full story here.
- Everyone has figured out by now that a pandemic causes stress. But people do not have to be diagnosed with a behavioral health condition to need help or receive it. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis ends April with flurry of executive orders on budget, evictions in Colorado. Read more here.
- Supporters of essential workers and "new normal" will rally at the Colorado state Capitol at 1 p.m. Saturday, “demonstrating from the safety of our cars.” Read more here.
- Face-mask wearing in Denver will be required, enforcement coming. Read more here.
- There are now 1,102,703 coronavirus cases and 64,789 deaths in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Gov. Polis outlined a plan to rapidly cut the state budget by $228.7 million dollars over the next two months.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.