This blog for Monday, June 8 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- Global cases of coronavirus have topped 7 million, with more than 403,000 deaths worldwide. The U.S. is nearing 2 million cases, with 110,514 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
SUNDAY
- Colorado has 28,001 coronavirus cases as of Sunday. That number includes 1,834 in El Paso County. Nearly 215,000 people have been tested. There have been 1,527 deaths among cases, including 96 in El Paso County. See more of the numbers here.
- Some Colorado hot springs have reopened, with restrictions. See a list here.
- The state has approved a variance request submitted by Gilpin County that will allow casinos in Black Hawk and Central City to reopen with some restrictions. Read more here.
-Colorado Springs is preparing to open some public pools, spray grounds, and fountains this month. Read more here.
- The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.
Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.