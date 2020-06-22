This blog for Monday, June 22 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- There have been nearly 9 million diagnosed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 469,000 deaths. In the U.S., there have been 2.28 million cases, with nearly 120,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- World leaders must not politicize the coronavirus pandemic but unite to fight it, the head of the World Health Organization warned Monday, reminding all that the pandemic is still accelerating and producing record daily increases in infections. The comments by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has faced criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, comes as the number of reported infections soared in Brazil, Iraq, India and southern and western U.S. states, straining local hospitals.
- In New York City, once the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, Monday was a key day for lifting many coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
SUNDAY
-The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado:
- 30,539 cases, including 2,101 in El Paso County
- 5,327 hospitalized
- 280,033 people tested
- 1,647 deaths among cases, 116 in El Paso County (unchanged from the previous day)
- 1,429 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus (unchanged from the previous day)
- The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours. Read more here.
-Ten small aircraft stuffed with N95 masks, face shields and hand sanitizer departed Aspen in bluebird skies earlier this month and fanned out across the Four Corners region in what could prove to be a life-saving mission. The volunteer pilots enlisted by Aspen-based conservation nonprofit EcoFlight delivered personal protective equipment to Native American tribes that have been hit hard by coronavirus. Read more here.
- During the coronavirus pandemic, some experts warn seniors may be more vulnerable to scams because they feel more isolated. The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies is warning that crooks often strike during times where seniors may be more vulnerable, like during a health crisis or after the death of a loved one. Read more here.
- Colorado will soon launch an in-state travel campaign encouraging tourists to travel safely and responsibly. The campaign, dubbed "Care for Colorado," will exhort travelers to wear a mask, maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members, stay home if they're sick and keep abreast of local guidelines. Read more here.
- WATCH: More than 100 people came together in Manitou Springs on Saturday morning to protest the city's Incline trail closure. The Manitou Incline has been closed since March 17 because of concerns over the coronavirus. Watch the video here.
