This blog for Monday, June 15 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- There are nearly 8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world as of Monday morning, with nearly 434,000 deaths. There are nearly 2.1 million cases in the U.S. and 115,732 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
SUNDAY
- In the absence of a vaccine, scientists see contact tracing as the best hope to combat the coronavirus. State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Colorado's health department recruited 50 public health students to work on investigations and contact tracing, with AmeriCorps providing the “backbone” to contact tracing at a larger scale across the state. Read more here.
- As restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus have been eased, Colorado residents are spending their days at home far less than in recent months, recently collected cellphone data show. The increased mobility of Coloradans comes as new COVID-19 case data shows improvements the restrictions were aimed to achieve: The number of new coronavirus cases in the state continues to decline. More on that here.
- The state reported 29,130 cases Sunday, including 1,932 in El Paso County. There have been 1,599 deaths among cases, including 102 in El Paso County. See more of the numbers here.
- Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans after three months of coronavirus lockdowns — but even though Europeans love their summer vacations, it's not clear how many are ready to travel again.
Tourists from the U.S., Asia, Latin America and the Middle East will just have to wait for now. Europe is expected to start opening up to some visitors from elsewhere next month, but details remain unclear.
- Fitness junkies locked out of gyms, commuters fearful of public transit, and families going stir crazy inside their homes during the coronavirus pandemic have created a boom in bicycle sales unseen in decades.
Bicycle aisles at mass merchandisers like Walmart and Target have been swept clean, and independent shops are doing a brisk business and are selling out of affordable “family” bikes.
Kids on Bikes in Colorado Springs has been pursuing that mission since 2005, hosting camps, bike clinics, family rides, carnivals and programs that teach riding and safety skills. Kids can “earn” a free bike, helmet and upkeep equipment, by completing a program on bike safety and cycling basics. Like all learning during COVID-19, those lessons shifted online. Read all about it.
