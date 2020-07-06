This blog for Monday, July 6 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
Monday
- The average number of people testing positive for COVID-19 daily in El Paso County is rising and has exceeded the highs set in April and May, public health data show.
El Paso County Public Health reported the 14-day average number of cases in the county reached about 38 positive COVID-19 cases Sunday after rising since about June 14. Read more here.
- Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump helped clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid, among them five former administration officials whose work potentially violates Trump's own ethics policy, according to a report. The lobbyists identified Monday by the watchdog group Public Citizen either worked in the Trump executive branch, served on his campaign, were part of the committee that raised money for inaugural festivities or were part of his presidential transition. Many are donors to Trump’s campaigns, and some are prolific fundraisers for his reelection.
- Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41. Cordero died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.
Sunday
- No new coronavirus deaths were reported Sunday as the state's total number of cases topped 34,000. El Paso County saw an increase of 34 cases from the previous day.
Here are the latest numbers:
- 34,065 confirmed cases, including 2,608 in El Paso County
- 5,565 hospitalized
- 352,758 people tested
- 1,701 deaths among cases, including 120 in El Paso County
- 1,521 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 366 outbreaks
- The Peterson Air Force Base youth center will be closed for sanitizing Monday after a staff member and two children in a school-age care program tested positive for COVID-19, base officials said in a news release on Sunday. Read more here.
- Data show that Hispanic Coloradans continue to be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Early data showed Black and Hispanic Coloradans were similarly affected more than white Coloradans earlier in the pandemic. Now, the number of new cases has declined for Black Coloradans, but remained significantly higher in the Hispanic community. Read more here.
- Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says if President Donald Trump were to hold a campaign rally in his Trump-friendly state, people will need to wear masks.
Hutchinson says he would expect people to follow his state’s health guidelines by practicing social distancing or wearing masks if unable to do so. Read more here.
- Florida health officials say the state has reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
State statistics released Sunday show about 10,000 new people tested positive. Saturday’s numbers — more than 11,400 cases — marked a record new single-day high. More than 3,700 people have died. Read more here.
- The reopening of pubs in England does not seem to have overwhelmed emergency services as many had feared ahead of the biggest easing of Britain's coronavirus lockdown. But one senior police officer said Sunday it was “crystal clear” that drunk people struggled, or ignored, social distancing rules. Read more here.
SATURDAY
- There are now 2,836,113 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 129,654 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Yesterday marked the third straight day of new coronavirus cases topping 50,000, according to CNN.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 4):
- 33,866 confirmed cases, including 2,574 in El Paso County
- 5,550 hospitalized
- 347,821 people tested
- 1,701 deaths among cases, including 120 in El Paso County
- 1,521 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 366 outbreaks
- 4 Atlanta Braves players now have coronavirus. There are now 35 MLB players with COVID-19, according to CNN.
- 37 states seeing spike in new coronavirus cases, according to CNN.
- Colorado again saw an uptick in cumulative cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths were reported Friday, according to the latest data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The state reported 33,612 cases, up from 33,352 on Thursday.
Of those cases, 1,701 people have died, according to the state's Health Department.
In El Paso County, 2,525 cases have been reported with 120 deaths. While the number of cases jumped from Wednesday's 2,431, the death toll remains the same in the county. Read more here.
- Living within the limitations of a pandemic, this 4th of July will be unlike any other in the Pikes Peak region's recent past. Read more here.
- Twenty-two contact tracers brought on by the state via a national volunteer program started work this week, with hundreds more slated to join their ranks soon. Read more here.
- With Executive Order D 2020 1110, Gov. Jared Polis required all essential workers, including those working in grocery stores, to wear a mask when at work. The order also allowed "businesses to refuse service to customers who are not wearing a mask." Read more here.
- Switchbacks FC’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday night serves as the starting gun in the sprint toward the restart of the United Soccer League Championship season after a lengthy hiatus caused by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Mexican state of Sonora is temporarily shutting its border with neighboring Arizona to prevent an influx of coronavirus infections over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Read more here.
- One of President Donald Trump’s top campaign fundraisers — and the girlfriend of his son Donald Trump Jr. — tested positive for coronavirus in South Dakota hours before Trump gave a speech at Mount Rushmore. Read more here.
