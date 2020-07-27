This blog for Monday, July 27 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far. Read more here.
- The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. Read more here.
SUNDAY
- Leadville, along with the rest of Colorado’s tourist-reliant mountain communities, was hit hard by the closure of ski resorts and restrictions on travel within the state.
Because of long-standing economic inequities rooted in immigration status, that pain has been especially acute in the nearby mobile home parks, home to many of the room cleaners, restaurant cooks, and construction workers who advocates say make the tourism industry in neighboring Summit and Eagle counties possible. Full story here.
- With the first week of a mandatory statewide mask order in the rearview mirror, the lines are drawn on where the mandate will be enforced.
Sheriffs in a quarter of the state's 64 counties, mostly rural, have announced they will not issue tickets or take other enforcement actions against those who disobey the order, issued by Gov. Jared Polis July 16.
- Uncertainty for parents and teachers remains as the school year nears whether to send students back to school this fall.
Proponents of a return to in-person education say that children learn best in a physical classroom, and that schools fill many needs beyond education, including food, socialization and an escape from disruptive home lives for some children.
Opponents don't argue, but say now is not the time — that the price of lives potentially lost in an attempted return to normalcy outweigh the benefits. Full story here.
SATURDAY
- The latest numbers from the state:
-43,789 cases, including 4,033 in El Paso County
-487,235 people tested
-1,794 deaths among cases, including 125 in El Paso County
-1,661 deaths due to COVID-19
-457 outbreaks
- One of the nation's largest Wendy's franchisees, a major Colorado Springs car dealer group and Olympic-related sports organizations were the big federal Paycheck Protection Program winners in the Colorado Springs area. Read more here.
- COVID-19 is making many of us stay at home, blocking our way to a grand tradition: The Great American Road Trip. Read more here.
- Paddleboarding is experiencing explosive growth driven by restrictions on other recreational activities caused by the pandemic. Read more here.
- If Black, Hispanic and Native Americans are hospitalized and killed by the coronavirus at far higher rates than others, shouldn't the government count them as high risk for serious illness? That question has been mulled by federal health officials for months. And so far the answer is no. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs School District 11 elementary and middle school students will have the option of attending classes in person or continuing remote learning ubder the district's "return to learn plan." High school students would have the option of attending two days of classes on a rotating schedule with Wednesdays off for teacher-student conferences and two days of learning from home. Read more here.
- The Humane Society is turning the 2020 Fur Ball fundraiser into virtual Hawaiian event for animal lovers. Read more here.
- After Denver's largest jail COVID-19 cases spike to 581 cases, officials scrambled to lower publicly reported counts. Read more here.
FRIDAY
- There are now 4,106,247 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 145,333 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Sharp increase in Teller County COVID-19 cases linked to Bible conference in Woodland Park. Read more here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 24):
-42,980 cases, including 3,928 in El Paso County
-476,586 people tested
-1,790 deaths among cases, including 125 in El Paso County
-1,661 deaths due to COVID-19
-455 outbreaks
- Colorado mask mandate: Some sheriffs are not enforcing it. Where are the lines drawn? More here.
- Having labeled national COVID-19 testing a "disgrace" last weekend, Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that Colorado will seek a faster turnaround by using labs within the state. Read more here.
- A man booked into the El Paso County jail this week has tested positive for COVID-19, the first inmate here known to have the deadly disease since the pandemic hit Colorado. Read more here.
- The Air Force Academy will have all 4,000 cadets on campus by the end of the month. Read more here.
- Researchers at the University of Colorado have developed a saliva-based test that can deliver results in 45 minutes. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Read more here.
- The Democratic members of the General Assembly have asked U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn to oppose any augmented federal law enforcement presence in Colorado, following revelations that unidentified U.S. Border Patrol officers were grabbing Portland protesters off of the street using unmarked vans. Read more here.
