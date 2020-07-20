This blog for Monday, July 20 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.,
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- As of Monday there had been more than 14.5 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 606,000 deaths. The U.S. topped both diagnoses and deaths, with nearly 3.8 million confirmed cases and more than 140,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
SUNDAY
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis criticized national COVID-19 testing labs for their slow turnaround in producing results during an interview Sunday morning on NBC's "Meet the Press," 9News reports. Read more here.
- A cursory look into the more than 104,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans that were approved for Colorado companies reveals a wealth of data but few insights. In Colorado, 13,383 companies got loans of $150,000 or more. Another 91,000 got loans ranging from $44 to $149,995. Read more here.
- An El Paso County prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19 last week, renewing health concerns at the county courthouse days after the chief judge lifted a nearly four-month ban on jury trials. Read more here.
- The latest coronavirus data, released Sunday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, shows there have now been 40,142 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the first case was reported in early March, which is up 354 from the day before. Other numbers:
- 6,032 hospitalized, up from 6,019 Saturday.
- 1,752 deaths among those who tested positive for coronavirus, same as a day earlier.
- 1,615 deaths due to coronavirus, same as a day earlier.
Click here for more data from CDPHE.
- The modest retirement account belonging to Samantha Velez’s family has been reset to zero. Just last month, with the coronavirus pandemic gutting jobs and slashing the family’s incomes, that money was used for something more pressing: rent.
“Sometimes, you got to do what you got to do,” Velez said. Full story here.
-Creede health officials have been tallying more positive cases of COVID-19 in recent days; the list was approaching 20 heading into the weekend, which might not seem like many. But it seems so to some within this year-round population of about 300. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.