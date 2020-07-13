This blog for Monday, July 13 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 13):
- 37,242 cases, including 3,181 in El Paso County
- 5,941 hospitalized
- 401,942 people tested
- 399 outbreaks
- 1,727 deaths among cases, including 117 deaths in El Paso County
- 1,589 deaths due to COVID-19
- El Paso County School District 49 announced Monday that all students and staff will be required to wear masks during some activities in the building and on buses for the upcoming school year to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- UPDATE | Colorado Springs City Council delays decision on mask mandate. Full story here.
- Despite a COVID-19-related closure and the potential for big fines, some hikers continue to ignore orders to stay off of Colorado's iconic Manitou Incline trail. Read more here.
- A group of protesters gathered outside Colorado Springs City Hall on Monday to oppose a potential mask ordinance being discussed by City Council. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs city leaders are considering requiring that masks be worn in public in hopes of slowing the worsening COVID-19 pandemic and averting tighter restrictions or renewed shutdowns of local businesses. Read more here.
- A majority of Pitkin County commissioners urged local law enforcement last week to take a heavier hand in enforcing public health order rules in the Aspen area. But representatives of the Aspen Police Department and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office have no intention of cracking down on face mask enforcement in the city or the county. Read more here.
SUNDAY
- With the United States grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, Florida hit a grim milestone Sunday, shattering the national record for a state's largest single-day increase in positive cases...Read more here.
- The Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. Businesses from forestry to fisheries to hospitality depend on these visas, though there are exceptions for the food processing sector.
Hardest hit by the ban are beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast from parts of New Hampshire to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina... Read more here.
- With little more than a month before millions of U.S. schoolchildren go back to class, much is still up in the air - and not just because of the surging number of coronavirus cases nationwide.
Last week, President Donald Trump and his administration demanded schools fully reopen right away, calling for new guidance from federal health officials and slamming schools that want to bring students back for only a few days a week.
At the same time, some states are just now issuing their own directives, and school district leaders say they expect those guidelines to be revised again before the classroom bells ring...Read more here.
