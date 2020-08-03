This blog for Monday, Aug. 3  is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S. 

- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.,

- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.

- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.

The latest around Colorado and the world

MONDAY:

- Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive. Read more here.

- El Paso County’s chief judge has reimposed a jury trial ban in Colorado Springs and pared down court business to “limited emergency services” amid signs of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the downtown combined courts building. Read more here.

SUNDAY

Latest numbers:

-47,7216 cases, including 4,584 in El Paso County

-544, 023 people tested

-1,844 deaths among cases, including 136 in El Paso County

-1,691 deaths due to COVID-19

-6,474 hospitalized 

-481 outbreaks

- A Colorado Springs church has temporarily closed its doors after a minister tested positive for the coronavirus. More here.

- Colorado Springs churches: Where mask wearing isn't gospel. More here.

 

KEY LINKS

More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.

- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.

- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.

Tags

Load comments