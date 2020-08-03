This blog for Monday, Aug. 3 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY:
- Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive. Read more here.
- El Paso County’s chief judge has reimposed a jury trial ban in Colorado Springs and pared down court business to “limited emergency services” amid signs of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the downtown combined courts building. Read more here.
SUNDAY
Latest numbers:
-47,7216 cases, including 4,584 in El Paso County
-544, 023 people tested
-1,844 deaths among cases, including 136 in El Paso County
-1,691 deaths due to COVID-19
-6,474 hospitalized
-481 outbreaks
- A Colorado Springs church has temporarily closed its doors after a minister tested positive for the coronavirus. More here.
- Colorado Springs churches: Where mask wearing isn't gospel. More here.
